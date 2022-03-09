Takeaways: Joey McGuire preps for first spring season at Texas Tech

It was another enthusiastic start of the day for Joey McGuire. His walk into the facility didn't come without a wave to folks outside of the football training facility. That took place right before he walked into the Spike Dykes Meeting Room to speak with the media.





... McGuire opened his press conference by saying they had a team competition workout at 5:45 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. The competition is meant to make sure the players are doing what they have to while holding each other accountable. The team competitions build one another from different positions – a tool he learned from current Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

... On Tuesday, they had a total of 206 personal records in squat, bench and power clean. He added they broke the PR bell once again. He thinks day three of spring football will be telling to where this team is. That day the pads come on. They'll know really how much buy-in the players have when that time comes around.

... McGuire, although he cannot talk specifics on recruiting, said they're receiving great feedback. He added seeing the university, fan base and attending men's basketball games have been beneficial for recruiting relationships.

... The QB room is competitive. McGuire didn't talk in-depth about his gunslingers, but said they're all learning the new system and helping one another out.

... With about six or seven high school coaches on his staff, McGuire said recruiting has been off to a fast start. Something he noticed that was a bit surprising though was the fact that almost every school he went to there was at least one Texas Tech alumnus in the building in some sort of academic role.

... Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was a name McGuire spoke about in being more vocal and making gains. Myles Price has put on eight pounds while maintaining his speed. Jon-Jon Davis, a defensive back, has added on ten pounds already. McGuire said their bodies look different.

... Transfer offensive lineman Cole Spencer from Western Kentucky landed at Texas Tech earlier this week. McGuire said he's in Lubbock but will take an offseason during spring to take care of a cleaned-up right knee and academics. He knows the offense with coming over with Zack Kittley. A tackle in the past, Spencer will now move inside at one of the guard positions, McGuire said.

... McGuire said freshman defensive lineman Joseph Adedire and Spencer are the only ones missing spring football. Marquis "Muddy" Waters will be limited in contact as well as Jesiah Pierre. Waters is coming off of a pectoral issue and will take it easy but will eventually be a full go. Pierre had a thumb injury that just got cleaned up.

... McGuire said his goal in spring ball will be that practice one and 15 to look "dramatically different in confidence." He explained a run counter play from day one and 15 will be different in their jump off of the line, confidence in running behind the o-line. Defensively, they want day one and 15 to look different in terms of running to the football. He said they'll want to play 22 guys on defense. Playing with that number will keep guys fresh and show how well each individual player knows the system.

... A fun not to leave on – McGuire said he keeps honey buns and Flaming Hot Cheetos outside of his office. He said he told his guys he knows they want honey buns and Hot Cheetos but he's not trying to promote them to eat those snacks. He placed them right outside of his office knowing they want them, but in fact it's a way to call them into his office to get to know each other. He explained he's not an old school "because I said so" guy, but he's more of a guy that wants to know why something is done a certain way. That helps with the buy-in more then a "because I said so" way.