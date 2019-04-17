Kirby Hocutt is currently in Houston with Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells for the Houston Touchdown Club. Deputy athletic director Tony Hernandez was on the Kirby Hocutt Show instead. Here are the takeaways:

- Hernandez started off reflecting on the National Championship run made by the basketball program, “Being picked to finish the bottom of the Big 12, to winning the Big 12 regular season, to making the run in the tournament.”

- Hernandez then touched on Jarrett Culver, who will be making announcement regarding his future at 3 p.m. tomorrow, “He comes from a great family, the Culver family, just wonderful, good people, they’ve been with us a long time now and whatever Jarrett and his family decide to do we’re supportive and appreciative.”

- Hernandez credited head baseball coach Tim Tadlock with the strength of opponents this year as he said it will help the team prepare for postseason play.

- Hernandez said the softball program could host an NCAA Regional because of the performance the Red Raiders have had this season.

- Hernandez talked about his duties as the sports administrative director for football and men’s basketball and the travelling included in that, “There’s a lot that goes into it and until you live it, you don’t really appreciate it, and you don’t know where you’re going from literally on Sunday, you find out you’re invited to the tournament, we find out where we’re going, but you’re moving, you have to get on a charter plane, you have to contract with the hotel there, you have to coordinate all the meals for the team, practice sites at the venue, so all of those movements have to be coordinated from Sunday.”

- Because of the coverage of March Madness and the National Championship, Texas Tech received almost 52,000 editorial mentions nationally, over 42,000 social media mentions which generated a reach of over 41 billion social media impressions. The advertising value from that was a total of $379 million, which is what Texas Tech would have had to pay but did not have to.

- 76 countries had a Texas Tech mention at some point during the tournament including Italy, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Nigeria and more.

- At some point in the Final Four, an Italian reporter interviewed Davide Moretti in Italian.

- For making the tournament and every win, a unit is earned by a school that goes to the Big 12 conference. Each unit is worth around $270,000 which the NCAA gives to the conference every year for a six-year period. The Big 12 then splits that money up evenly. The conference earned about $1.5 million per year for six years from Tech’s success alone.

- Hernandez said the goal and expectations is that head basketball coach Chris Beard will be at Tech for a long time. Hernandez also said it is great that other programs want Beard which means Tech is having success. “We’re committed to him.”

- United Supermarkets Arena will be 20 years old this November and there are planned changes to the lower bowl seating and lighting.

- Hernandez said the ESPN+ and Big 12 partnership will allow fans to watch move events on television that may not have been televised before such as more softball games.

- The contract negotiations with Beard are a work in progress.

- ESPN+ will not replace TexasTechTV subscriptions.

- Last episode of the Saddle Up series will be released tonight.

- A camera will allow fans to watch the progress of the Womble facility and there is finalizing work on some software for that.

- The goal is to have Mark Adams stay at Tech but Hernandez said they are excited for him to have other opportunities.