The efficient offense that carried Tech to its early success in the beginning of the conference slate was on display against the Jayhawks. The ball movement from Grant McCasland’s team was magnificent to watch unfold– the Red Raiders finished with 19 assists on 25 made field goals.

Pop Isaacs and Joe Toussaint, though not effective in scoring the ball, found ways to dish the rock on the fly, combining for eight of those assists on only two turnovers. It was indicative of what this team has been: selfless and dedicated to overall success.