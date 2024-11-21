Takeaways from Texas Tech's 78-77 loss to Saint Joseph's

(Photo by Chase Sabot)

The first real test of Texas Tech’s 2024-25 season did not disappoint in the entertainment category, but the Red Raiders fell against Saint Joseph’s, 78-77, in their opening game of the Legends Classic Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Here are our takeaways from the action…

Hawks come out firing, take advantage of Tech’s sloppy play

Billy Lange has built a shoot-first program in Philadelphia, emphasized by the Hawks nearly shooting 50 percent of their total shots from beyond the arc this season, up to this point. Despite this willingness to shoot the ball, the Hawks had shot lackluster percentages, particularly from their star guard tandem of Erik Reynolds II and Xzayvier Brown. This was far from the case Thursday, however, with St. Joe’s nailing its first four attempts from beyond the arc to establish an early advantage. Reynolds, in particular, was responsible for half of St. Joe’s first half makes from beyond the arc, shooting 4-8 from deep to drop 17 in the first stanza. Rashee Fleming, regarded as a potential NBA talent, added a trifecta of 3-balls himself. Coupled with admittedly the sloppiest half of basketball put to court by this Tech squad, it was smooth sailing for the Hawks from the get-go.

Late first half spurt fuels Red Raiders’ second half surge

Trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Texas Tech used a six-point burst in the closing minutes to bring the deficit back to 10 heading into intermission. Out of the break, the Red Raiders continued to fix the bevy of issues that plagued them on the offensive end of the floor before eventually snatching the lead, 63-62, with around seven minutes left in the contest. Even more impressive, the Red Raiders climbed their way back into competing for the win largely without the use of the deep shot. Chance McMillian nailed one from downtown in the opening minutes, which Tech then followed up by going cold from deep for the next 24 minutes of game time. McMillian went on to have a phenomenal performance, finishing with 17 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, with several tough finishes in the lane.

Williams’ potential game-winner rims out in dying seconds

With the game tied at 77 apiece with less than a minute, the Red Raiders had two prime chances to win the game, or at the very least, set themselves up in the best position to do so. A layup from Jadyn Toppin knotted the game at the aforementioned score, and St. Joe’s response was a missed three from Derek Simpson, who finished 0-6 from the field on the night. On the other end, a stalling offensive set led the ball to the hands of Darrion Williams, who took a contested wing three for a potential go-ahead shot, which ultimately rimmed out. A foul on the ensuing rebound was committed by Toppin on Hawks forward Justice Ajogbor. The St. Joe’s big man got one of two free throws to fall in, which proved to be the difference. Williams was once again called on to save the day, earning a prime turnaround look from the midpoint that again did not fall.

Tech drops first contest of the season, misses chance to square off with Texas