Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 59-35 blunder against Baylor

Heading into Saturday tied for the lead in the Big 12 conference, Texas Tech came out flat, suffering a 59-35 romp at the hands of cross-state foe Baylor. The Red Raiders moved to 3-1 in the league and 5-2 overall. Here are my takeaways from the action…

Whiffed punts, poor kick coverage and a fumble on a kickoff sum up the amalgamation of Texas Tech’s less-than-ideal day on the third side of the ball.

What put the nail in the coffin was a three-play stretch early in the second stanza of play that proved to help define the kind of game the Red Raiders had in store.

A Tech drive stalled in its own territory, leading to a punt from Jack Burgess that Josh Cameron went on to return 73 yards and appeared to have scored. The return was deemed short at the one-yard line, and Baylor was able to find pay dirt on the next play.

The kickoff thereafter spelled more doom for the Red Raiders, as the pigskin bounced out of the arms of Drae McCray, which the Bears recovered hastily.

Though that drive for Baylor ended in only a field goal despite the Bears taking over in the red zone, it was this entire sequence that was indicative of the special teams’ faults that kept Tech from finding its footing early in the game.