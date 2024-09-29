Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 44-41 shootout victory over Cincinnati
A grind-it-out kind of contest melded with a shootout Saturday as Texas Tech punched out a victory, 44-41, over the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats. The Red Raiders closed out a three-game homestead w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news