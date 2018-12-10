Here are some key takeaways from Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard from his weekly radio show.

- Coach Beard said the theme this year is strength in numbers. They’re relying on everyone involved with the program in any sort of way. He said everybody executes the process to keep this thing rolling.

- The last two summers the team has had access to the coliseum while women’s basketball or volleyball uses the USA, depending on the schedules of all three. He said the old coliseum is special to him and he will miss it. He hopes the fans come out since it will be the final sporting events in the coliseum.

- Beard said he feels like the team didn’t play their best in some segments against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He said his bench guys who came in late, Avery Benson and Malik Ondigo to name a couple, didn’t play their best during a 9-0 run late for the Golden Lions. He said those guys who go in late are capable of contributing big time because he’s seen them execute in practice. They just need to translate that.

- Texas Tech officially went up to No. 11 nationally and he likes that for his players but he prefers to be ranked high going into NCAA Tournament time. However, he did say it’s great for the program. That recognition though does help the way recruits look at the double t logo. He thanked guys like Niem Stevenson and Keenan Evans for that. “We’ve become the hunted,” he tells his players. He said they have to validate that now since turning things around.

- Beard said Brandone Francis is one of the most improved players in college basketball. He said he’s getting his minutes and could be a full-time guy but for now he’s settling into the role of a sixth man, which he likes off of the bench to provide a spark on offense and defense.

- How does coach Beard like his steak ­– medium rare, hot, an in between of medium and medium rare, he says. He mentioned it was like coaching a team when it comes to ordering. He said he establishes a connection with his waiter/waitress and then mentions how he wants his steak made. Since we’re on a different topic other than basketball, coach Beard’s favorite superhero is Plastic Man.

- Besides Allen Fieldhouse, what venue is the best to play in? He answered with the USA. He said it can be tougher than Kansas, too. He said if they can get to the point that fans want to come out despite the opponent that it can be the toughest place to play in the nation.

- Northwestern State is the next opponent on tap for the Red Raiders. Beard said they have a solid coach that’s built his program. They’ve competed in the conference and in the NCAA tourney. They have a big man who can play in the Big 12 in Ishmael Lane they’ll have to cover down low. Beard mentioning he wants to bring back the pennant so on Wednesday there will be pennants passed out.

- Abilene Christian is not too far away to not talk about so Beard did that. He said the Wildcats will come into the throwback game with a 9-1 record with legit all-conference players. His connections to the coaching staff at ACU is all over the place, built from his time there at ACU and all around from his JUCO days.

- Max Lefevre is in his third season as the Director of Player Development. He joined the show to finish it off. Lefevre, a native from France, has been with coach Beard the longest. He was a graduate assistant at Angelo State with Beard and had a full-time position available there but followed Beard to Arkansas Little Rock instead. Beard said he’s one of the best coaches he’s been around and will eventually have to choose the route for him whether that be the NBA coaching route or if he stays in college with Beard.

- Lefevre said in Miami he walked about a mile and a half to find a chocolate croissant, a taste from him, he called it. Lefevre spoke about the culture in the program and how broad it is.

- Lefevre said he’s been wanting to coach for awhile. Coach Beard was recruiting a French player here in the states and Beard’s assistant went on to call that player’s trainer – Lefevre. He was looking into getting an actual coaching position and Beard brought him on.

- He said what makes coach Beard special is that he takes no slack from anyone, whether that be Jarrett Culver or a walk-on.

- Lefevre said Beard’s one thing he says all the time is, ‘everybody got it,’ something he’s barely noticed after being with him for six years now. Ever since he noticed that he hasn’t been able to get it out of his head.

- Unselfishness is something they harp on in the program. Lefevre said he likes to take the teaching approach of letting his players know that even if they were the best out of high school that it doesn’t matter here. It’s team basketball in Lubbock and, as he alluded to earlier, it doesn’t matter if you’re a walk-on or Culver.