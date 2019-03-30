Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 16:53:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways following Texas Tech’s Spring Scrimmage

Vpxcvfidywrwmkg8u1pk
Justin Rex
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Matt Wells, Lonzell Gilmore and Alan Bowman addressed the media following Saturday’s open scrimmage at Jones AT&T Stadium. Here’s what each had to say on the windy afternoon in Lubbock.Wells on wha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}