Texas Tech baseball is set to host the Lubbock Regional beginning tomorrow at 3 p.m. with the Red Raiders taking on Army. Just after the Red Raiders had their practice this morning, Cameron Warren and Josh Jung talked with the media about the start of the NCAA Tournament. Later that afternoon, all four head coaches; Tim Tadlock (Tech), Dan Heefner (Dallas Baptist), Kevin O’Sullivan (Florida) and Jim Foster (Army) talked with the media in a press conference. Here are the takeaways from all of today’s pressers.

Tim Tadlock

- In his opening statement, Tadlock praised all four teams and said it was great to meet Army’s coach Foster.

- Tadlock also said there is a reason why Texas Tech is where it is with the program. “We’ve got a lot of people that do their job really good across the board. Our team’s excited about playing. Big 12 Tournament didn’t go the way we wanted last week. Big dose of reality and so had a few good practices this week.”

- Micah Dallas will start against Army tomorrow.

- Dylan Neuse is day-to-day at the moment.

- Tadlock said Parker Kelly has good lateral movement and described him as a player that likes to play defense.

- Tadlock said it is ok if the team feels nervous before the game starts and there will be moments in every game where the heart rate will need to go down. “What are you going to do? Still going to go play.”

Josh Jung

- Jung said the team approaches everything the same way but the postseason is more process oriented.

- Jung on Army, “They’re going to be really disciplined and I’m going to bet they are in better shape than we are. That’s for sure. They’re going to be a tough opponent, they’re going to do things the right way, so really it’s just going to be with us doing things our way.”

- Jung said he loved the fact both Dallas Baptist and Florida are in this regional given the past experiences with both teams.

- Jung described Florida as a team that can beat anyone at any time.

- Jung said there is a little bit of dirt from Omaha still left in the bottle after he threw it on Texas Tech’s mound at the start of the season.

- Under Jung’s hat was written, “Unstoppable, leave no doubt,” which he said he leaves reminders under his hat to help keep him locked in.

- Jung added the Lubbock wind as part of the home field advantage along with the crowd.

Cameron Warren

- Warren said the younger players on the team will not have a better experience than the postseason. “We just try and give them confidence to come out here and play well.”

- Warren said it will pay dividends that there are players on the team with experience in the postseason.

- Warren described the Dan Law Field’s atmosphere as one where the players can barely hear what the coaches are telling them on the field.

- Warren said thinks the speed of Army will not be a problem with Braxton Fulford behind the plate. “He’ll throw some guys out.”

Dan Heefner

- In his opening statement, Heefner said Lubbock has one of the best atmospheres that they have played in the past. “We have several guys that were on the team in 2016 that played here and so they experienced the environment here which is really good.”

- Heefner said half of his team is new but also with experience as two of the starters are four-year players who have starts under their belts.

- Heefner praised the leadership of his team and said Dallas Baptist loves playing great programs.

- Heefner said the key to winning the regional championships is starting right as Dallas Baptist has been in the spot to move on to the Super Regionals before but have had to come back through the loser’s bracket to get back to the spot. “I think those first two games are big.” He also pointed out the importance of pitching depth.

- Senior right-handed pitcher MD Johnson will start for Dallas Baptist tomorrow.

Kevin O’Sullivan

- O’Sullivan, in his opening statement, talked about how his team is different in that it is much younger. “We’ve started four or five freshmen. Our bullpen is young but it’s improved as the season has gone on. I think what you’re going to see this weekend is really well-coached teams, teams that don’t usually beat themselves, so they should be very competitive games.”

- On traveling to regional rather than hosting one this season, “It’s a little different. We’re just fortunate to be in. I think we’ve had a fairly inconsistent year. We’ve showed some steady improvement as the season has gone on but I think our kids are excited.”

- O’Sullivan said Florida and Texas Tech always seem to match up in the postseason these last few years. He originally thought Florida would end up in a regional somewhere on the East Coast until they saw they were going to Lubbock. The last time he was there when he was with Clemson, O’Sullivan said the wind was the most memorable which made him check the wind forecasts for this weekend.

- Freshman right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace will start for Florida tomorrow.

Jim Foster

- In his opening statement, Foster focused on his experienced team. “We had a good series with Navy to get here. We have nine seniors, so we’re kind of led by upperclassmen, leadership is spoken quite a bit at Army-West Point and I think that’ll come through on the field.”

- Army’s starting pitcher for tomorrow is TBA.

- Army traveled for 18 hours to Lubbock because of many flight delays, and bus delays. He described the travel in more detail as the team left West Point at 5 a.m. but the bus driver was slow. They then hit New York traffic heading to LaGuardia Airport. The team then split up onto two different flights with one half going on Southwest and the other on United. The group that went on Southwest went through Dallas and they were re-routed to Austin and sat on the runway for a while. The other half of the team drove to Lubbock while the half in Austin booked another flight to Lubbock. Foster said the team did not get to watch much film because of it.

- Foster hinted at possibly having senior left-handed pitcher Tyler Giovinco pitch tomorrow but it is not official.

- Senior right-handed pitcher Daniel Burggraff, senior right-handed pitcher Sam Messina and senior left-handed pitcher Cam Opp are all possible starting pitchers for Army tomorrow as well.