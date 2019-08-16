Inside receiver Dalton Rigdon and cornerback coach Julius "Juice" Brown spoke with the media on Friday afternoon prior to the team's second fall scrimmage. Here's what each of them had to say.

- To begin, coach "Juice" received the nickname from his high school coach. The nickname stuck whenever Boise State began recruiting him, which ultimately ended up being his alma mater. Now, if he hears someone call him "Julius" he thinks he's in trouble.

- Texas Tech's second scrimmage takes place on Saturday and the motto throughout the coaching staff is building upon good days with even better days. That's the case for coach Juice when it comes to what he wants to see on Saturday from his guys.

"I really want to see guys come out and build on the first scrimmage," he said. "I thought as a secondary we had some good plays and some bad plays. But, obviously, we came back and had a great week of practice so far. And now getting into the second scrimmage, I want to see them take a step forward. Don't rest off of last week, don't rest off what we did well. Just come out and improve your game ... If every guy improves his game then we work better as a group so I'm just looking for them to build off of last week and push this thing forward the next couple of weeks."

- Safeties coach Kerry Cooks and Juice have been communicating back and forth about finding the best four or five guys to send out with the starters once the season begins. Juice at the end of the day the best guys will play. The test for them is being fluid and earning those minutes. Adrian Frye was an example for Juice as Frye is able to transition well from his original corner spot to safety.

- Juice has worked with DBs like Orlando Scandrick, Kyle Wilson, George Iloka and others. He puts Frye's drive in the forefront on what makes him a special player.

- The three veterans – McPhearson, Des Smith and Damarcus Fields have stood out to Brown the most over the past week and a half. Brown said Fields had a great summer despite missing time in the spring. His work ethic is something that sticks out as well.

- Zech McPhearson and Evan Rambo, the two transfers, are gelling well into this scheme and have been standouts this camp. Juice said the two are doing what they've been told to do since their recruitment and that's working hard.

- Juice opened up on if the players had to make any adjustments to be the players he wants them to be. His answer:

"No, I think the one thing they know about me, and I'm sure if you ask, is I keep it real with them. So for them it was understanding my personality. I'm aggressive by nature. I think you've guys have seen that, hopefully, over the spring. We're going to challenge throws. We're going to force teams to drive the ball down the field. I think early on it was them getting used to the mindset of, 'it's alright to go out there and make a play.' You don't have to sit back on your heels.' We truly believe it. We're going to go out and attack offenses. They're not going to come out and attack us. That was my main thing, man, and coach Cooks is really getting those guys to play aggressive and when they take the field they know they can go out and play defense and stop people.

- For his freshmen DBs, Juice wants them to hone in on learning the game at this level. He mentioned he needs to get them to where the game slows down a little. They want to develop them mentality to be able to be a Division I player. "They're in the education phase right now in what it is to be a Division I player.

- Moving to Lubbock was about leaving behind a group of student-athletes that meant a lot to him. He spoke about the transition and said the day following coach Matt Wells' hire that he was indeed Lubbock bound. However, his connection to Texas is in Houston where he has family there. Instead of worrying about where to eat, he'll head over to an aunts house for a meal and conversation then continue to build the program by recruiting.