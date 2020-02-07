After a tough, gritty game against Oklahoma, the Red Raiders turn their attention to the Texas Longhorns (14-8, 4-5). As the second half of the Big 12 begins, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said practice has been good heading into the second half of the fight, which is the most important part as the Red Raiders gear towards March.

Longhorns junior forward Jericho Sims was a key talk from Beard as the six-foot nine-inch player shoots a team-high 67 percent from the floor. Beard talked about Sims as being an NBA player with his length and athleticism.

“(Texas head coach Shaka Smart) does a great job with those guys,” Beard said. “Sims has worked on his game. He’s one of the most improved players in the league. He can play facing the basket this year, get a lot done around the basket, great defender, shot blocker. One of the better players in the Big 12.”

Outside of Sims, Beard said everybody on the Longhorn roster worries him due to the respect he gives to Texas.

Junior guard Matt Coleman III is shooting above 40 percent from the floor and beyond the arc averaging 12.7 points per game. Sims as well as sophomore guard Courtney Ramey and redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Jones are averaging 10 a piece as well, totally players averaging double-digits and all shooting above 41 percent.

“So much respect for the opponent, the players, and coaches in this league,” Beard said. “Texas is no different: got a great coach, they got really great players, got a great home court. We’ll have to play our best 40 of the year to have a chance.

Texas definitely has the combination between perimeter players and post players that you need to compete in this league.”

On the subject of Andrew Jones, he is coming off successfully beating leukemia and sitting out last season. Beard said the impact of having Jones back on the basketball side of things is he has become a really good player, one of the best shooters in the Big 12 as Beard explained.

“Of course, the personal side of it,” Beard said, “everything that he’s overcome with his battle against illness. So much respect for him. He’s actually from my hometown: Irving, Texas. So, he’s been a special connection between me and him and his father. More than anything, just respect. Certainly, he was in our thoughts and prayers while he was overcoming that, and that was just a cool thing. Basketball is just a competition, just a game, but to see him fight life and to be back on the court, there’s nobody more than we respect in the league than him.