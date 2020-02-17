Just when Texas Tech found itself back in the AP Top 25 poll, the next week they fall out. An up-and-down week for the Red Raiders as they find themselves just a smidge outside of the latest rankings (at No. 26). After handling TCU and dropping an close-one to Oklahoma State, Tech heads back home for a Wednesday matinee with the Kansas State Wildcats (9-16, 2-10).

Beard's opening look on Kansas State

Beard joked about not wanting to give away the game plan for Wednesday night because Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber may be watching, but in a nutshell, this is what he had to say to preview the matchup: “K-State’s always a challenge any year. It starts with coach Weber and the things that all his teams embrace. You know it’s going to be one of the best defensive teams in college basketball. Simply stated, it’s hard to get easy baskets against K-State because they guard, they guard with pride and discipline. Guys don’t take plays off. So, you understand it’s going to be a team that has a lot of help-defense. It’s basically like playing against a good shell drill every possession, and that’s just a reflection of coach Weber. They got some really good talent in their defense this year. There’s some guys you got to be careful of. It’s one of the best steals-team in the country: lots of guys looking for steals. So, we have to make sure our ball-handling’s on point. On the other end, they’ve got some really good Big 12 players. They’ve been doing it for a long time: three-point shooting, inside game. So, it’s a game where you know you have to play well because K-State’s never going to beat themselves. To be successful in a game against K-State, you have to play well.” Beard also talked about how much different the Wildcats look compared to last time game in Manhattan. “You still see the same things that all K-State teams resemble,” Beard said, “but as the year’s gone on, I think they’re using their depth really well. They have a nine-player rotation, everybody’s contributing, everybody’s have big moments. Offensively, they’ve changed a little bit in terms of throwing the ball inside and doing some different things. Coach’s teams always change with their X’s and O’s in set as the game goes on. You expect new wrinkles. I think they’re a team, obviously that’s faced a lot of adversity, but there’s zero quit in them.”

Terrence Shannon update

Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got the OK to go against Oklahoma State but had a limited performance in his 17 minutes on the court. Coming off his concussion, Beard appreciated the fight and willingness Shannon had to get back out on the court. “He did a great job in concussion protocol,” Beard said. “Certainly, I think he’d be the first to tell he wish he would’ve played better in the game. I wish he would’ve played better, too, but that’s difficult to do when you haven’t had practice. It’s not an excuse, it’s the reality. So, we look for ‘TJ’ to have a big week this week. He was able to get out there in his individual stuff and voluntary stuff (yesterday) and then certainly his two practices this week, Monday and Tuesday. So, hopefully it’ll be the best version of TJ Shannon in the next time we play, but we all do recognize that he didn’t have much practice last week with the concussion, but he did have the courage to go out there and try.”

