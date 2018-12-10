Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 14:32:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways: Beard, Myers reminisce on memories made in coliseum

Vu6bvazzsd0bfrefxbkk
USA Today Sports
Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard and former head coach Gerald Myers both talked with the media inside Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. This Saturday at 6 p.m., the Red Raiders will play the last basket...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}