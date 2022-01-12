Takeaways: Adams discusses upcoming game against Oklahoma State and more

It's been a packed week for the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders dating back to last Saturday. The Red Raiders took down No. 6 Kansas that day, beat the No. 1 Baylor Bears on Tuesday, and now host Oklahoma State on Thursday - a postponed game from Jan. 1.





... Bryson Williams has been an offensive threat for the Red Raiders. Adams said that's something they talked to the UTEP transfer about – stretching the floor. Adams said with Williams and Kevin Obanor on the floor it makes it tough for teams to sag off of the Red Raiders, which is a huge advantage to them. It was evident that he can make the three-point shot and it's helped the Red Raiders so far.

... Marcus Santos-Silva's perimeter defense was on display against Baylor on the final shot by the Bears. Adams was asked about his progression in that area and gave credit to the strength and conditioning staff for Santos-Silva's development. He added the second-year Red Raider takes pride in his defense, especially in the last two days. Look forward to seeing the veteran used more on the defensive end.

... The focus is turned to the next game. That's always the next step. However, Adams said two big wins in a row reinstates the culture. It identifies this program. They "believe in the we – not me." Adams said it's still a work-in-progress, but it's huge strides in developing the culture at Texas Tech.

... Kevin McCullar returned to the court on Tuesday, but came off fo the bench instead of his traditional starting role. McCullar had been dealing with an ankle injury that's lingered in previous seasons. Adams said he didn't want him to play, worrying about re-injuring his ankle. But, McCullar wanted to go in. Now, Adams said "thank goodness" because he made plays, gave them energy and "did what Kevin McCullar does." He's back in his boot on Wednesday, Adams said, but McCullar is doing just fine.

... Oklahoma State is up next for the Red Raiders. Adams said they're hoping for a great home crowd. The Cowboys are tough mentally. They have a lot of Division I transfers that could cause the Red Raiders problems. They'll look internally to play with energy and work hard for the Red Raider fans.

... Jaylon Tyson's return to Texas Tech is expected due to him wanting to play for a good culture and a winning program, Adams said. He said the future looks bright with the incoming class. Tyson brings great attributes out of high school. He previously flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Texas when Chris Beard left for Austin. He recently announced his intent to transfer before finding his way back to Lubbock.

... Terrence Shannon Jr's status is still up in the air. Adams said he met with Shannon before his media availability and that he's a game-time decision. He would be surprised if he played on Thursday against Oklahoma State, though. Adams said, "hopefully he'll be ready for K-State this Saturday."