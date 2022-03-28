Take Ten Presented by Fields of Gold

1. Kurt Wilson centerpiece of historic victory over Longhorns
Kurt Wilson solidified an absolutely legendary weekend at the ballpark with a pair of highlight, game-winning plays over No. 2-ranked Texas. The heated series often boiled down to extra innings, and in the 10th of the first game, Wilson launched off the 3rd-base bag for a walk-off steal of home to knock off UT. But he wasn't done there, and less than one day later, in a similar scenario, blasted a walk-off grand slam to not only make Tech history, but baseball history as well, with no player having walked-off back-to-back games with a steal of home and a grand slam at the college of major league level.
2. Tech basketball wraps up historic first season under Adams
Although a painful way to wrap up the season, it's important to also realize how special it was the Red Raiders made it that far under Mark Adams in his first year at the helm. Tech was one of 16 teams left standing when a bit over 1 year prior, the whole program was essentially gutted to the core. Mark Adams said following the game: "We weren't expected to do very well, but I think simply put, we just had a team that exceeded all expectations," He said "It's just a team that just reached all kinds of heights no one ever thought was possible." Falling short to one of the most firepowered teams in college basketball is no head-hanging feat, but the season-long fight the Red Raiders put up will go down in history, and will set the standard for years of success under Adams.
3. Tadlock, Red Raiders on upswing after bumpy start
Opening weekend laid host to a lot of nerves from Red Raider fans after dropping 2 of their 3 battles against Auburn and No. 15 Arizona, but since, Tech baseball has been on an absolute tear. The Red Raiders are 19-3 since, including a pair of scorching wins over No. 2 Texas to open conference play. The team is not without its flaws, but showcased they can still compete at a top-tier level under Tadlock.
A piece of the Red Raiders' core is testing the NBA Draft waters in Kevin McCullar, the junior guard announced Sunday. As the heart of the Tech basketball team for much of the season, McCullar averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals. While going through the draft process, however, McCullar has left the option to return to Tech on the table, where he would have 2 remaining years of eligibility if he chose to return.
5. Former Red Raider standout nabs new NFL contract
Former Tech football standout Kerry Hyder made his move to sign with the 49ers on a one-year, $1.5M contract that was finalized of late. The impact edge rusher has made his mark on the NFL but started with a 4-year stint in Lubbock, where he often imposed his will in the trenches.
It started with a Kurt Wilson walk-off steal over UT, then a Wilson walk-off grand slam over UT, then a Red Raider swarm of the Austin-based Texas relays. One thing in common: There were lots of Horns' down over the weekend. Malik Metivier threw his signage at the end of his 400m hurdles championship, winning the event and letting the Longhorn Network camera know.
Spring football is officially underway, and the padded sessions are now in full swing for the first time under new head coach Joey McGuire. Expectations are at a premium for the upcoming Red Raider season, and it starts here. The countdown to the annual spring game is on, slated for April 23 for all to see the new and refined Tech football squad.
8. Red Raiders reel in ULM transfer
A humongous point of emphasis for Mcguire and Co. has been winning the battle in the trenches, and over the weekend things got a lot sweeter with the acquisition of the steady rising ULM product Myles Cole. The big defensive end measures out at 6'6 288 and has added on upwards of 50 pounds of weight over the past couple seasons. He will have 2 more years of eligibility remaining under McGuire.
9. Terrence Shannon JR. remains upbeat toward fans
A lot of skepticism hit the surface when less than 24 hours after the Tech basketball season came to a close, Terrence Shannon Jr. officially entered the transfer portal. A lot of questions surrounded this, but the junior guard wanted to make sure he and Red Raider nation were still on good terms. Shannon Jr., although entering the portal, has left the option to return to Lubbock still available.