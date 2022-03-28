Take Ten Presented by Fields of Gold

1. Kurt Wilson centerpiece of historic victory over Longhorns Kurt Wilson solidified an absolutely legendary weekend at the ballpark with a pair of highlight, game-winning plays over No. 2-ranked Texas. The heated series often boiled down to extra innings, and in the 10th of the first game, Wilson launched off the 3rd-base bag for a walk-off steal of home to knock off UT. But he wasn't done there, and less than one day later, in a similar scenario, blasted a walk-off grand slam to not only make Tech history, but baseball history as well, with no player having walked-off back-to-back games with a steal of home and a grand slam at the college of major league level.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LVVJUIFdJTFNPTiBQTEFZUyBIRVJPIEFHQUlOISEhISE8YnI+PGJy PkdSQU5EIFNMQU0gV0FMSy1PRkYgVE8gQkVBVCBURVhBUywgMTYtMTIhISEh ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va2U0RnNCUVRueiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2tlNEZzQlFUbno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBC YXNlYmFsbCAoQFRUVV9CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVfQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDc4NjU1MzM5NDkwMzg1 OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2. Tech basketball wraps up historic first season under Adams Although a painful way to wrap up the season, it's important to also realize how special it was the Red Raiders made it that far under Mark Adams in his first year at the helm. Tech was one of 16 teams left standing when a bit over 1 year prior, the whole program was essentially gutted to the core. Mark Adams said following the game: "We weren't expected to do very well, but I think simply put, we just had a team that exceeded all expectations," He said "It's just a team that just reached all kinds of heights no one ever thought was possible." Falling short to one of the most firepowered teams in college basketball is no head-hanging feat, but the season-long fight the Red Raiders put up will go down in history, and will set the standard for years of success under Adams. 3. Tadlock, Red Raiders on upswing after bumpy start Opening weekend laid host to a lot of nerves from Red Raider fans after dropping 2 of their 3 battles against Auburn and No. 15 Arizona, but since, Tech baseball has been on an absolute tear. The Red Raiders are 19-3 since, including a pair of scorching wins over No. 2 Texas to open conference play. The team is not without its flaws, but showcased they can still compete at a top-tier level under Tadlock.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IFRpbSBUYWRsb2NrIGd1eSBjYW4gY29hY2ggc29tZSBkYW1u IGJhc2ViYWxsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9C YXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsPC9h PiBsb29rZWQgdmVyeSBsYWNrbHVzdGVyIE9wZW5pbmcgV2Vla2VuZCB3aXRo IGEgbG90IG9mIHVuY2hhcmFjdGVyaXN0aWMgaG9sZXMuIE5vdywgdGhlIFJl ZCBSYWlkZXJzIGFyZSAyMC00IGFuZCBzdGFydCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnMTI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWcxMjwvYT4gcGxheSB3aXRoIGEgc2VyaWVz IHdpbiBvdmVyIFRleGFzLiBPdXRzdGFuZGluZyBjb2FjaGluZyBqb2IuPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgS2VuZGFsbCBSb2dlcnMgKEBLZW5kYWxsUm9nZXJzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tlbmRhbGxSb2dlcnMvc3RhdHVz LzE1MDc4NzAxNTQ2ODgwMTIyOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4. McCullar declares for NBA Draft A piece of the Red Raiders' core is testing the NBA Draft waters in Kevin McCullar, the junior guard announced Sunday. As the heart of the Tech basketball team for much of the season, McCullar averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals. While going through the draft process, however, McCullar has left the option to return to Tech on the table, where he would have 2 remaining years of eligibility if he chose to return.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FWNEE2YlZ5NjYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hVjRBNmJWeTY2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtldmluIE1j Q3VsbGFyIEpyLiAoQEtldmluX01jQ3VsbGFyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tldmluX01jQ3VsbGFyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4MjMzNTU0 ODUzMDc2OTk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI4LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

5. Former Red Raider standout nabs new NFL contract Former Tech football standout Kerry Hyder made his move to sign with the 49ers on a one-year, $1.5M contract that was finalized of late. The impact edge rusher has made his mark on the NFL but started with a 4-year stint in Lubbock, where he often imposed his will in the trenches.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHJldHVybiB0byBTYW4gRnJhbmNpc2NvLCBhcyB0aGUgNDllcnMg YXJlIHNpZ25pbmcgREUgS2VycnkgSHlkZXIgdG8gYSBvbmUteWVhciwgJDEu NU0gZGVhbCB3aXRoICQ3NTBLIGd1YXJhbnRlZWQgYW5kICQ3NTBLIGF2YWls YWJsZSBpbiBzYWNrIGluY2VudGl2ZXMuIDxicj48YnI+SGUgaGFkIGEgY2Fy ZWVyLWJlc3QgOC41IHNhY2tzIGZvciB0aGUgNDllcnMgaW4gMjAyMCBiZWZv cmUgc2lnbmluZyB3aXRoIHRoZSBTZWFoYXdrcyBsYXN0IHllYXIuPC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRmllbGQgWWF0ZXMgKEBGaWVsZFlhdGVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZpZWxkWWF0ZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDcwMTE0OTM3 MzIwOTM5NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjQsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

6. Lots of Horns’ down this weekend It started with a Kurt Wilson walk-off steal over UT, then a Wilson walk-off grand slam over UT, then a Red Raider swarm of the Austin-based Texas relays. One thing in common: There were lots of Horns' down over the weekend. Malik Metivier threw his signage at the end of his 400m hurdles championship, winning the event and letting the Longhorn Network camera know.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3VyIDIwMjIgVGV4YXMgUmVsYXlzIDQwMCBodXJkbGVzIENIQU1Q ISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX01hbGlrTWV0aXZp ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9NYWxpa01ldGl2aWVyPC9hPjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tGSlhuNWNUUjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9rRkpYbjVjVFI5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVHJh Y2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hURikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hURi9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNzQ5MDg5MDg5 MzQ3NTg0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

7. Tech football first day of pads Spring football is officially underway, and the padded sessions are now in full swing for the first time under new head coach Joey McGuire. Expectations are at a premium for the upcoming Red Raider season, and it starts here. The countdown to the annual spring game is on, slated for April 23 for all to see the new and refined Tech football squad.

8. Red Raiders reel in ULM transfer A humongous point of emphasis for Mcguire and Co. has been winning the battle in the trenches, and over the weekend things got a lot sweeter with the acquisition of the steady rising ULM product Myles Cole. The big defensive end measures out at 6'6 288 and has added on upwards of 50 pounds of weight over the past couple seasons. He will have 2 more years of eligibility remaining under McGuire.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIGZvciB0aGUgbmV4dCBjaGFwdGVy4oC877iPIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HdW5zVXA/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHdW5zVXA8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGltRGVSdXl0ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRpbURlUnV5dGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWhZb3U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoQWhZb3U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Sm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1 aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo WkZpdGNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFpGaXRjaDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DT0FDSF9fTE9DSz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ09BQ0hfX0xPQ0s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTW9sbGllQW5uZUZpdGNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNb2xs aWVBbm5lRml0Y2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v amFrZV9waXR0bWFuMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpha2VfcGl0 dG1hbjExPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcjBMM3BxOWpaRyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3IwTDNwcTlqWkc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTXls ZXMgKEBtZG9jNTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWRv YzU1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4MjM0NTcxMjQ2MTgyNDAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

9. Terrence Shannon JR. remains upbeat toward fans A lot of skepticism hit the surface when less than 24 hours after the Tech basketball season came to a close, Terrence Shannon Jr. officially entered the transfer portal. A lot of questions surrounded this, but the junior guard wanted to make sure he and Red Raider nation were still on good terms. Shannon Jr., although entering the portal, has left the option to return to Lubbock still available.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgYWxsIGxvdmUgIHJlZCByYWlkZXIgbmF0aW9uICDinaTv uI/wn6Se8J+PvTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlcnJlbmNlIFNoYW5ub24gSnIgKEBT bjFwZXJfVCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbjFwZXJf VC9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNzg2NTIzNTM0NDAzOTk0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

10. There's Jahmi'us Ramsey Jahmi'us Ramsey has had an up-and-down career in the NBA, but a few nights ago, he made one of his most memorable moments with a contact dunk in a G-League matchup.