Take Ten Presented by Fields of Gold

1. Red Raiders earn 4th-straight NCAA tournament appearance
The long and historic Red Raider basketball season has entered its final stretch, and Tech will enter the field of 68 as a 3-seed against Montana St. This is the 4th-straight year Tech has entered March Madness, a program record.
Tech football now has over $62 million dedicated to its newest projects: The Womble Football Center and the south end zone update project. Mike Wallace is the latest contributor with a $5 million donation, spurring the development of both projects which will be further laid out to the public later this spring.
3. Shannon, Williams get tournament honors
The Red Raiders fell short to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament finale, but they capped of their weekend with some desirable accolades. It was Tech’s first appearance in the championship game since 2005, largely bolstered by the play of both Bryson Williams and Terrence Shannon, who combined for 31 points in the championship game. Both were recognized by the conference with All-Big 12 Tournament First Team honors along with just 4 other Conference standouts.
4. Fritz throws 4th no-hitter in Tech history
What has been an up-and-down season for Tech softball saw perhaps its highest point so far this past weekend, largely bolstered by a historic performance from Kendall Fritz. The Nevada transfer threw the 4th no hitter in Tech history through 5 innings, ultimately ending with Tech run-ruling TAMCC 9-1 after Fritz left the game.
Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe helped lead his team to a historic season; a perfect district record, a 26-game winning streak and 4 playoff wins being the highlights. Steffe’s efforts were recognized by garnering District 9-5A MVP honors as a junior. Seeing jumps in progress each year, the young combo guard has set the bar extremely high for his upcoming senior season.
Tech was anchored by a no-hitter into the eighth inning from Brandon Birdsell, who started in control of the mound and never wavered. He allowed zero hits, zero runs and struck out a career-high 15 batters without walking a single one. No Red Raider has garnered 15 strikeouts since Bobby Doran had 16 against Missouri in 2010.
Tech track and field took to the NCAA Indoor Championships and brought home a flurry of All-American honors. Monae Nichols boasted the 2nd-furthest long jump at the meet, Gabe Oladipo placed 3rd in the weight throw, Ruth Usoro took 5th in the triple jump and Jacolby Shelton, Vashaun Vascianna, Gary Haasbroek and Ruta Lasmane all stood out to achieve First Team All-American titles for Tech.
8. Gray ends tech career fighting
Vivian Gray has more than stamped her legacy in the scarlet and black, and went out with her 7th 20-point outing in 9 games in a loss to OSU. The First Team All-Big 12 standout led the team in scoring while having the second-most assists and blocks on the roster. There is no doubt that if Gray wants to continue her basketball dreams on the professional front, there’s a surefire home for her somewhere.
To this point in the season, not many people would have bet the Red Raiders would be led in home runs, batting average, RBIs and overall hitting by Parker Kelly, but the senior has taken the season by storm. Most recently the third baseman punched a go-ahead RBI double to help solidify Tech’s 3rd-straight win.
10. OPINION: Tech with solid chance to make deep run
March Madness is a daunting tournament, especially this year, with an assortment of talent all over the country. The Red Raiders, though, prove to have an edge overall because, well, defense travels. Tech’s portion of the bracket hosts a lot of teams reliant on the offensive side of the ball in Alabama and Duke, who they’d have to chomp through to get to the powerhouse of Gonzaga which, if they win out, they would likely see in the Elite Eight. However, Tech’s most important game is the next game in March Madness’ win or go home foundation, but preparation, defense and age will ultimately tend to put the Red Raiders in favor of a deep run.