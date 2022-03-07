Take Ten Presented by Fields of Gold

1. Bryson Williams stands among elite company with conference honors Bryson Williams became the first Red Raider since Jarrett Culver to garner an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He stands with only Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 Player of the Year, Nijel Pack, James Akinjo and Izaiah Brockington. Williams and Ogbaji were the only unanimous selections on the list. The Tech forward leads the Red Raiders with 14 points per game to go along with 4 boards, and his season has been highlighted by 33 points against Kansas and 15+ points in 3 of his last 4 games. 2. Parker Kelly’s record-setting weekend Tech’s third baseman had a dream outing Saturday against Merrimack with a pair of grand slams to coat the Red Raiders’ dominant, 21-5 victory. Kelly entered the game with just two home runs on his Tech career and left the opening game with three of his own, including a school-record 9 RBIs. No Red Raider has hit 2 grand slams in the same week since Tyler Neslony 8 years ago.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JQ1lNSTogUGFya2VyIEtlbGx5IGhhZCBoaW1zZWxmIGEgbmljZSBs aXR0bGUgU2F0dXJkYXkgYXQgdGhlIGJhbGxwYXJrIDxicj48YnI+4oCiIC41 NDUgQkE8YnI+4oCiIDMgSFIgKDIgR3JhbmQgU2xhbXMpPGJyPuKAoiAxMSBS Qkk8YnI+4oCiIDQgUjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFy a2VyS2VsbHkyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFya2VyS2VsbHky MjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv V3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dy ZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92QzhVZ3VtQm5zIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdkM4VWd1bUJuczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhh cyBUZWNoIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUwMDQ5NjQ1 NTYyMjEzNTgxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA2LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3. Trio of Red Raiders take on the NFL Combine Former Tech OL Dawson Deaton, WR Erik Ezukanma and DB DeMarcus Fields competed in the NFL Combine over the weekend and showed some promising results. Ezukanma separated himself from the start as one of the tallest and most physical receivers at the camp, but his athleticism gave way to a new look as well. Only 8 receivers at the combine beat Ezukanma’s vertical measurement of 36.50”, and similar efforts went for the former Red Raiders’ distanced broad jump. For Deaton, his abilities were highlighted on the mobility portion of the combine, tallying a top-10 finish in the 3-cone drill and having only 4 players complete the 20-yard shuffle in a faster time. DaMarcus Fields also showed his leaping ability, checking in with a 34.50” vertical to place himself 7th among corners.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4 YXNUZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGV4 YXNUZWNoPC9hPiB3aWRlIHJlY2VpdmVyIEVyaWsgRXp1a2FubWEgKDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXJpa2V6dWthbm1hP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlcmlrZXp1a2FubWE8L2E+KSBnb2luZyB0aHJvdWdo IHRoZSBHYXVudGxldCBEcmlsbCBhdCB0aGUgTkZMIGNvbWJpbmUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL283ME16TFZ6SnAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vNzBN ekxWekpwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlbiBHb2xhbiAoQEJlbmphbWluR29s YW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5Hb2xh bi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5OTU0NTkyMzk1MjgxNjE0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

4. Mac McClung…Again McClung just can’t keep himself out of the limelight wherever he goes, and as of right now, he’s pushing harder and harder to make it into the NBA. To cap off the weekend, he dropped 35 points in 35 minutes of action accented by 11 rebounds for the South Bay Lakers in a win. McClung has now scored 30 points, three times this season.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWMgTWNDbHVuZyBzaG93aW5nIG91dCBmb3IgdGhlIFNvdXRoIEJh eSBMYWtlcnMg8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01j Y2x1bmdNYWM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1jY2x1bmdNYWM8L2E+ IDxicj48YnI+MzUgUFRTPGJyPjExIFJFQjxicj4xMS8xOSBGRyA8YnI+PGJy PlRoYXQgTkJBIGNhbGwgdXAgQ09NSU5HIFNPT04g8J+RgCAodmlhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmJhZ2xlYWd1ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmJhZ2xlYWd1ZTwvYT4pPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2lTYkdqWHFxcm8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pU2JHalhxcXJvPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE92ZXJ0aW1lIChAb3ZlcnRpbWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3ZlcnRpbWUvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDA2NzQ3NDYz NDU4MjQyNTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNywgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5. Tech baseball wins 9 in-a-row before big road test The Red Raiders got their share of dominant victories with a combined 70 runs over the past four days against Merrimack to cap off a 9-game winning spree. But the season tests will take a sharp turn in competition level when Tech faces last year’s National Champion Mississippi St. team. The two-game series will commence Tuesday at MGM Park.

6. Lady Raider signee dominates en route to state championship Playoff basketball season is where standout players become great, and the head of the Lady Raiders’ incoming signing class instilled her greatness in dominant fashion by leading Gruver to its second state championship in three years. Bailey Maupin’s 16-point, 14-rebound performance gave way to UIL State Championship MVP honors and the icing on an all-around dominant season. Rated as the No. 54 player in her class, Maupin showcased she belonged in that exact spot over the weekend.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9HcnV2ZXJMSEIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcnV2 ZXJMSEIxPC9hPiBzZW5pb3IgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTGFkeVJhaWRlcldCQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFk eVJhaWRlcldCQjwvYT4gc2lnbmVlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQmFpbGV5TWF1cGluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYWls ZXlNYXVwaW48L2E+IG9uIGJlaW5nIG5hbWVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWlsdGV4YXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVp bHRleGFzPC9hPiAyQSBTdGF0ZSBNVlAuIFNoZSBpcyBhbHNvIHVwIGZvciA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RDVEJhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERDVEJhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IE1pc3MgVGV4 YXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N YXVwaW5tb200P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXVwaW5tb200PC9h

7. Ludvig Aberg No. 2 golfer in the world Although not quite yet a golf school, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg is forcing his way among the best golfers in the world and winning. 6 wins and 17 top-10 finishes in the past 2 years put Aberg in elite status, with only 1 golfer ranked higher than him in the entire country, according to WAGR. 8. Tech basketball signee finishes season strong Robert Jennings had one last dominant showing before hanging up the shoes on his high school career forever. The powerful forward helped lead his team to the SWAIC consolation championship win with 18 points and 15 rebounds, both game-highs.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdhbnQgdG8gdGFrZSBvdXQgdGhlIHRpbWUgdG8gZ2l2ZSBhIGJp ZyB0aGFua3MgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UQUNB X0Jhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRBQ0FfQmFza2V0 YmFsbDwvYT4gYW5kIGV2ZXJ5b25lIHRoYXTigJlzIHBsYXllZCBhIHBhcnQg aW4gbXkgaGlnaCBzY2hvb2wgY2FyZWVyIGJ1dCBhbGwgZ29vZCB0aGluZ3Mg bXVzdCBjb21lIHRvIGEgZW5kLiBUaW1lIHRvIHN0YXJ0IHByZXBhcmluZyBm b3IgbXkgbmV4dCBqb3VybmV5IGFuZCBteSBuZXh0IGhvbWUuPGJyPlNlZSBZ b3UgU29vbiBMdWJib2NrLCBUeOKdpO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy80T1VUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jNE9VVDwvYT7inIzwn4+9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby83aUlQdmY2NmtwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN2lJUHZmNjZrcDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2JlcnQgSmVubmluZ3MgKEBSSkdldEJ1Y2tldHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkpHZXRCdWNrZXRzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTAwMzMzMDAzMzkzODgwMDcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==