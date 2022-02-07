Take Ten presented by Fields of Gold

1. Red Raiders sweep season series, win second ever game in Morgantown Mark Adams pushed the limits at another daunting road venue when the Red Raiders traveled to Morgantown, and for just the second time ever in program history, Texas Tech left with a victory. Bryson Williams headlined scoring with 15 points, Davion Warren and Kevin McCullar added 11 and 10, respectively. However, the game was decided on the other end of the court, with the Red Raiders allowing just 4 made West Virginia field goals in the entire second half.

2. Daniel Batcho flashes potential Tech’s redshirt freshman Daniel Batcho has showcased his potential on several occasions this season but hovering around the top of that list was his performance against the Mountaineers Saturday. The Arizona transfer had his impact all over the court and on all three levels both offensively and defensively. Mark Adams even added the outcome of the game could have been different without their young center, “He played extremely well, we couldn’t win this game without him.” Adams said. Batcho was a key spark to the victory, and also gave Red Raider fans a glimpse of his uber-high ceiling for the next three years.

3. Mac McClung dominating G League of late Former Red Raider Mac McClung is putting up big-time numbers in the G-League of late. The South Bay Lakers’ guard garnered a triple-double with 29 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a victory, but he did not finish there. To close the weekend, McClung earned a new career-high of 37 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals. The young guard is catching his stride, and will next play on Thursday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. 4. McGuire stays hot on recruiting trail: Tech head football coach Joey McGuire has kept the recruiting trailblazing heading into the new year with a handful of commits already pledging to Texas Tech just a couple of months in. Rivals has Tech’s 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 37 in the country and its 2023 class ranked No. 5, soaring past the previous year’s numbers. 5. Shannon Jr./ Arms confirm health status: West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said his team’s matchup against Texas Tech was one of the most physical he’s seen in a while, and for the Mountaineers’ style of play, that says a lot. But the Morgantown victory was not without some bruises – both Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adonis Arms took nasty falls, but both have reported being okay. Adams said watching both those guys go down was tough, but it was good to see them come back. Shannon Jr. eventually returned to the contest while Arms remained out. However, Arms shared on Twitter Sunday evening that he would be fine, thanking Red Raider nation for the wishes and prayers. 6. Jace Jung rakes in more preseason accolades: Texas Tech baseball is coming in fast, but so are the awards for the standout infielder Jace Jung ahead of the season. Deservedly so, coming off Big 12 Player of the Year honors in 2021. Last season’s efforts have transformed into five Preseason First Team All-American selections to go along with his conference preseason player of the year award. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Writers Association have all joined in giving Jung their individual honors.

7. Vivian Gray continues offensive outbursts “I thought Vivian Gray was an All-American tonight in every sense of the word.” Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich said following Gray’s 36-point outing. The senior nearly had more points than minutes, getting 38 minutes of court time and scoring 36 points. After missing a large chunk of the early season due to injury, Gray has ramped back up, averaging 26 points in her last four games. 8. Tech nearing $1 billion funding venture Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Lubbock Saturday, recollecting on the growth of Texas Tech while also voicing his hopes of creating a $1 billion endowment to push the university even further. Abbott even pointed at the success of the basketball team: “We want the university to rank academically as high as your basketball team,” He said. Abbott added he expects his plan to be passed next session. 9. Tech golf remains nationally competitive Tech men’s golf has remained nationally competitive for several seasons, and nearly opened its 2022 slate with a winning tournament. The Red Raiders finished second on the team side and sophomore Baard Skogen also finished second individually. Tech fell one stroke back of tournament winner, No. 3-ranked Oklahoma St. to end the weekend. 10. Texas Tech could be headed to the AP top-10 After entering the season unranked, Texas Tech could potentially begin its entry into the AP top-10 on Monday. The Red Raiders have won 3 in-a-row and 5 of their last 6 games by an average of over 14 points. The team is trending upwards, and losses from several other highly touted programs ranked in front of Tech including No. 8 Baylor, No. 3 UCLA, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Villanova and No. 13 Michigan State definitely push the Red Raiders in the right direction. Regardless of the ranking, Tech has demanded the nation's attention and is getting it, fast.