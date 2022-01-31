Take Ten presented by Fields of Gold

1. Raiderville comes to life ahead of UT matchup

Texas Tech fans have never been afraid to go the extra mile, and over the weekend, Red Raider loyals set up camp for the long-awaited Tech, Texas matchup. Over 72 hours before the game even tipped off, tents, TVs, blankets and all sorts of camping gear for the three-day stint were ready to go. Students started stacking up outside of United Supermarkets Arena and word spread fast. Newly instated Tech head football coach Joey McGuire rallied his troops and went out with care packages of Taco Villa tacos for all the students. The Tech basketball program even made an appearance with hundreds of pizzas given by the student-athletes themselves.



2. Students, city, media ready for highly anticipated clash

Some are calling it Armageddon, some are calling it the return of the snake, but regardless, one of the most anticipated matchups of the college basketball season is just around the corner. The game between Tech and Texas has garnered national media attention, for obvious reasons, as the long-time rivalry saw grease hit the bonfire when Chris Beard took the helm. People from all over are flying in for the matchup, including the one and only nature boy, Ric Flair. Some tickets for Tuesday’s game have jumped to nearly $1,500 and the city of Lubbock is prepping to have one of its rowdiest matches in a while when the Longhorns enter West Texas.



3. Texas Tech houses 70+ recruits for junior day

New head football coach Joey McGuire has made some noise on his recruiting trail, and had the numbers to prove it when over 70 Texas Tech football recruits visited campus over the weekend. The vast wave of young talent included numerous potential targets and players who already held offers from the Red Raider program. The weekend paid its dividends, and a trio of potential Red Raiders verbalized their commitments in Coy Eakin, Tyrone West and Chapman Lewis.



4. Sidney Sapp inks name in Texas Tech record books

History was made at another early season meet for Texas Tech track and field when senior high jumper Sidney Sapp took to the stage. The Oklahoma City native not only set personal records, but also imprinted her name on the university and national charts. Five attempts into her high jump series, Sapp cleared 1.85m, then 1.88m to set a new record in Tech’s Sports Performance Center and also tie the country’s best current high jump mark. She now trails just Zarriea Willis as the second-leading high jumper in school history.



5. Tech spring ball in the near future

The debut spring schedule under new head coach Joey McGuire has been released, and the first day has been slated for March 22. Pro day will be March 31, and a total of 14 practices will be held before the long awaited spring game on April 23. McGuire has already put his own spin on the spring slate, showcasing his passion for Texas high school coaches by opening each spring session to both high school coaches and Tech football letterwinners.



6. Adonis Arms becoming more valuable by game

After a season low in minutes against Kansas, Adonis Arms had a loud bounce-back game against Mississippi St. which saw him go for season highs in both scoring and assists. Arms tallied 16 points to go along with seven dimes, but also added two blocks and two steals. But this is not surprising for the Winthrop transfer who has seemingly become more and more valuable to the Red Raiders on a game-by-game basis. With a sudden increased role in ball handling duties, Arms has constantly shown his ability to adapt and welcome any challenges.



7. The money behind Raiderville

Red Raider nation lent a helping hand in a big way to the hundreds of students camped outside of United Supermarkets Arena over the weekend. A GoFundMe launched by Patrick Worthen was one of many aids, and donations to the cause raised nearly $12k in less than a day of being created. According to Worthen, heaters, propane, blankets, hand warmers, tables, coolers, ice, cups, plates, paper towels, snacks, water and Gatorade have all been made available to students camping out due to the vast donations. Whataburger and local restaurants have also chimed in, in support of the Tech campers. The top donation came from Tech alum Joe Fairless, who contributed $6k to the cause.



8. Eakin commits to Tech

Tech football reeled in one of the most successful receivers at the high school level in Coy Eakin on Saturday. Eakin’s commitment followed an undefeated, state championship winning season at Stephenville where he garnered 93 receptions for 2,140 yards and 31 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior also held offers from TCU, Washington St., Abilene Christian, North Texas and more. The wideout concluded his high school tenure leading the nation in receiving yards.



9. Mark Adams trolls Beard on Twitter

Mark Adams let a friendly jab out on the Twitterverse to Texas head coach Chris Beard ahead of Tuesday’s matchup. Adams Insisted that those who still need tickets to the game reach out to Beard, a nod at the long-running joke he and Beard used to have which blossomed during the team’s national title run in 2019. It also hinted at the gesture of Adams never getting on the plane with Beard to UT. Tensions have been running high, but a little lighthearted jab was necessary before the two meet for the first time ever against each other as head coaches on Tuesday.



10. Opinion: TSJ, Red Raiders need to find fit fast

Terrence Shannon Jr. has now missed 11 games this season for the Red Raiders in what has been an extremely up-and-down year for the junior returner. Foregoing the NBA Draft to play another season with Adams at the helm, Shannon Jr. was the go-to player for the Red Raiders, but how much have his injuries hindered his ability to fit in with the team? Although talented in many facets, it’s just hard to gain consistency as a player or as a team with a high-usage player popping in and out of the rotation. Just 10 games are left in conference play; the more, the better for Shannon Jr., but the race against the clock starts now as a team with inconsistent rotations will always be held back to some extent in the daunting month of March.

