Take Ten presented by Fields of Gold

Terrence Shannon Jr. controls the ball in a win against West Virginia on Saturday. (Chase Seabolt)

1. Mahomes continues to make NFL playoff history

Former Red Raider, now NFL phenom Patrick Mahomes took yet another step to solidifying his young legacy Sunday night. It seems Mahomes can’t stop making history, and the trend continued as he has 25 career passing touchdowns in the postseason for the most by any QB through 10 career playoff starts. But what shocked the world was how he did it. Down three with 13 seconds in regulation, Mahomes seemed to do the impossible alongside his star tandem of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Two plays, 44 yards set up the game-tying field goal, and a dominant offensive showing in OT put the icing on the cake. Mahomes is now set to face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals at 2 p.m., Sunday, to see who can punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

2. Texas Tech in the NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs began with 14 former Red Raiders playing a role either on or off the field. With just four teams remaining, only a trio is left standing, with Mahomes being the only active player. The San Francisco 49ers boast a pair of former Tech players that now serve assistant coaching roles in Wes Welker and Kris Kocurek. The hunt for the trophy is on and a few Red Raiders are still battling.

3. Tech basketball extends home win streak to 12

Tech basketball remained dominant at home, garnering its 12th-straight victory at United Supermarkets Arena against West Virginia on Saturday, 78-65. The win snapped a two-game skid to the Mountaineers. The Red Raiders are rolling this season, already garnering four top-15 wins including a victory against at the time No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas. It seems like steady improvements unfold every game for Tech, and the implementation of new schemes on both ends of the court push the Red Raiders’ ability even further. In college basketball, though, it’s all about peaking at the right time: March, and Tech is on the right track behind a deafening home atmosphere.

4. Terrence Shannon Jr. shakes off some rust against West Virginia

The elephant in the room on the Red Raiders’ season is Terrence Shannon Jr., the NBA Draft prospect and Tech’s returning leading scorer. A combination of injuries and early season precautions have resulted the star only being active for nine games this season, the second-lowest among active players in the roster. And with the team dominating opponents with Shannon JR. out of the lineup, it begged the question of how he would fit back in. But the junior guard took a big leap toward returning to normalcy both individually and on the team level against West Virginia, contributing in a big way to the scoring column on his way to 23 points, one off his career high, to go along with five boards and a couple of assists. Interestingly enough, though, Shannon Jr. said he still was finding his groove on the court despite his impressive outing. "I won't say I'm all the way back. I'm still finding my rhythm.” He said after the game. With a steadily difficult slate of games in the most competitive conference in the country, Shannon Jr., and the Red Raiders will look to stay healthy nearing their last month of tune-ups before March.

5. Red Raiders to flood Frank Erwin Center

Not much needs to be said about the upcoming matchup between the Mark Adams-led Red Raiders and the Chris Beard-led Longhorns. The long-standing rivalry has added gallons and gallons of fuel to the fire, and Tech fans refuse to miss a beat. Lubbock game tickets have reached over $1,000, but Red Raider fans wanted to swarm Austin as well. Masses of Tech fans heard and applied promo codes to get tickets to the Feb. 19 game on the road, and allegedly sold out general seating in Texas’ own Frank Erwin Center. Feb. 19th will tell the final tale, as we’ll see the two programs clash in Austin.

6. Track & Field opens with multiple first-place finishes.

One of the most successful track and field programs of late nationwide continued its stretch of excellence this past weekend. Head coach Wes Kittley and his program took to one of the most competitive, non-Big 12 meets to date, and had several winners. Texas, LSU, Kentucky, USC, Houston and more were all in attendance. But even with stacked competition, the best still find separation. Gabe Oladipo has been doing this for years, and over the weekend dominated the competition while solidifying himself as the sole owner of each top-10 weight throw mark in Texas Tech history. Women’s jumper Monae Nichols added to the first place totals alongside runner Moad Zahafi, jumper Caleb Wilborn and vaulter Colton Naffziger.

7. Season tickets sold out once again for Tech baseball

Season tickets for Tech baseball came and went just like they have for nearly the last decade. The tickets sold out once again behind a budding program under Tim Tadlock for the eighth time in 10 seasons. Single-game tickets are also now available for those wanting to catch a game or more. The Red Raiders are once again among the nation’s most competitive programs, coming in at No. 14 on D1 Baseball’s rankings ahead of the season opener at 7 p.m. against Michigan on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

8. Football strengthens 2023 class with QB commit

Tech football bulked up its class of 2023 QB locker room over the weekend with a commitment from Jake Strong. He chose the Red Raiders over Cincinnati, Indiana and a host of other programs. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder garnered 2,339 yards passing and 29 touchdowns last season while rushing for 918 yards and eight touchdowns at Northwest.

9. Tech basketball remains in the hunt for first in Big 12

Each top-three team in the Big 12 standings have five wins in league-play: Kansas, Baylor and Tech. But despite the Red Raiders defeating both teams, they are still in the hunt for the top spot. The Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2) have a chance to knock off the Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1), who are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, to tie for the Big 12’s top spot.



10 - OPINION: Tech would be ranked top-10 if the media trusted Adams

Heading into the season, the Red Raider program was left unranked, understandably, with a lot of turnover from the coaching staff to the players. However, it seemed to give Tech a hold-back in the rankings throughout the season. For most teams, knocking off No. 1 Baylor, No. 6 Kansas and beating Oklahoma State by over 20 points in succession would warrant more than a +1 ranking in the polls to No. 18, but I do not believe the media holistically has faith in Adams. f so, the Red Raiders would be hovering around the top-10. Additionally, a loss against a healthy and proven Kansas State team shouldn’t push back on that success much. Some voters went as far as to leave Tech unranked following the four-game stretch. Ultimately, though, it comes down to the voters, but Mark Adams has never had a problem proving them wrong, especially to this point in the season.