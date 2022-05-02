Take Ten presented by Energy Renovation Center

Two vital pieces of Texas Tech's success of late in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar have officially moved on from the 806. Shannon Jr. will move on to Illinois and McCullar will decide between Kansas, Gonzaga and the pro route, he announced Sunday.
2. Pair of Red Raiders make the cut on draft night
25 Big 12 athletes made history when selected at the NFL Draft, and two came from Texas Tech. WR Erik Ezukanma went in the fourth round as pick 125 to the Miami Dolphins and OL Dawson Deaton went in the 7th round as pick 246 to the Cleveland Browns. Overall, Tech has eight receivers in the NFL (D. Amendola, C. Batson, D. Cantrell, K. Coutee, J. Grant, T. Vasher, A. Wesley, E. Ezukanma) and four linemen (J. Anderson, T. Steele, L. Clark, D. Deaton)
3. Tech lands one of the top bigs in the portal
The Red Raiders landed a pivotal addition to their roster in 6'11 big man, Fardaws Aimaq, via the portal. As one of the most coveted prospects available, Mark Adams made his case and now boasts a double-double machine that averaged 18 points, 13 boards and over a block per game. With NBA aspirations, Aimaq credited Adams' ability to turn him into a highly-touted NBA prospect among his reasons for choosing Tech.
Although undrafted, several Tech athletes left a mark in the undrafted free agent (UDFA) pool. DB Damarcus Fields picked up a deal to the New Orleans Saints, PK Jonathan Garibay is headed to the Cowboys and WR Kaylon Geiger Sr. will hit the coast and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
6. Mark Adams gets his veteran ball handler
It's no question a large hole in the Red Raiders' backcourt last season was at the point guard spot. Although McCullar assumed responsibilities, a true, seasoned college point guard was really never at Adams' disposal, until now. De'Vion Harmon, the former 4-star recruit, now has three years and over 90 games of D1 guard experience under his belt, and will enter Lubbock having averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in two stints at Oklahoma and one at Oregon.
7. More Cal Conley walk-offs
If you watched Tech baseball with Cal Conley on the roster, you probably had your share of seeing some clutch moments. He brought the same energy in a stellar walk-off for his 3rd home run of the season for the GreenJackets.
8. Marcus Santos-Silva goes from sneakers to cleats
Only a handful of college basketball athletes have made the transition to football over the past few years, but former Red Raider Marcus Santos-Silva will attempt to make the same move. He recently signed with TSEG in hopes of pursing an NFL career as a tight end. My take: His size probably won't be an issue.
Joey McGuire's highly ranked 2023 class bulked up of late, and near the head of the latest recruiting pump is Canutillo High School product, LJ Martin - the 4-star RB. He is ranked as the 180th best player in the class.
10. Brooke Reed assumes control of shaky Tech softball program
Tech softball has been in an on-field and off-field spiral since a standout 2019 season, and the common denominator seems to be the coaches. Sunday, the program announced the firing of head coach Sami Ward and her entire staff, effective immediately. Brooke Reed was coined interim in her 9th year as Director of Operations. Under Ward, Tech softball was 43-56 overall and 8-28 in conference play through a pair of seasons. The program will now look for its 3rd coach in 4 years.