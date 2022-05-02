Take Ten presented by Energy Renovation Center

1. Shannon, McCullar find new homes Two vital pieces of Texas Tech's success of late in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar have officially moved on from the 806. Shannon Jr. will move on to Illinois and McCullar will decide between Kansas, Gonzaga and the pro route, he announced Sunday.

2. Pair of Red Raiders make the cut on draft night 25 Big 12 athletes made history when selected at the NFL Draft, and two came from Texas Tech. WR Erik Ezukanma went in the fourth round as pick 125 to the Miami Dolphins and OL Dawson Deaton went in the 7th round as pick 246 to the Cleveland Browns. Overall, Tech has eight receivers in the NFL (D. Amendola, C. Batson, D. Cantrell, K. Coutee, J. Grant, T. Vasher, A. Wesley, E. Ezukanma) and four linemen (J. Anderson, T. Steele, L. Clark, D. Deaton)

3. Tech lands one of the top bigs in the portal The Red Raiders landed a pivotal addition to their roster in 6'11 big man, Fardaws Aimaq, via the portal. As one of the most coveted prospects available, Mark Adams made his case and now boasts a double-double machine that averaged 18 points, 13 boards and over a block per game. With NBA aspirations, Aimaq credited Adams' ability to turn him into a highly-touted NBA prospect among his reasons for choosing Tech.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5iBIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcHV0IG15IGhlYXJ0IGFuZCBzb3VsIG9u IHRoZSBsaW5lIGZvciB0aGUgTEJL4p2k77iP8J+WpOKdpO+4j/CflqQgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRNdllSSWtJZDkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS80TXZZUklrSWQ5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZhcmRhd3MgQWltYXEgKEBG YXJkYXdzQWltYXEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmFy ZGF3c0FpbWFxL3N0YXR1cy8xNTIwMTAyNzc4ODAyMDM2NzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

4. Chukwuma snaps school record Rosemary Chukwuma is at it again, this time demolishing the 200m school record with her own 22.78m time. She now holds the fastest school times in the 100 and 200, both earned this year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qo8J+aqCBTQ0hPT0wgUkVDT1JEIEFMRVJUIPCfmqjwn5qoPGJy Pjxicj5Sb3NlbWFyeSBDaHVrd3VtYSBydW5zIGEgYmxpc3RlcmluZyAyMi43 OCBpbiB0aGUgMjAwIHRvIHNuYXAgdGhlIHNjaG9vbCByZWNvcmQ8YnI+PGJy PkNodWt3dW1h4oCZcyB0aW1lIGlzIHRoZSAxMHRoIGZhc3Rlc3QgdGltZSBp biB0aGUgTkNBQSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzBad3NDWlN5bWciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wWndzQ1pTeW1nPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQgKEBUZXhh c1RlY2hURikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1Rl Y2hURi9zdGF0dXMvMTUyMDU4NDA2MjYxMTczMDQzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

5. Group of Red Raiders hit the NFL as UDFAs Although undrafted, several Tech athletes left a mark in the undrafted free agent (UDFA) pool. DB Damarcus Fields picked up a deal to the New Orleans Saints, PK Jonathan Garibay is headed to the Cowboys and WR Kaylon Geiger Sr. will hit the coast and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 6. Mark Adams gets his veteran ball handler It's no question a large hole in the Red Raiders' backcourt last season was at the point guard spot. Although McCullar assumed responsibilities, a true, seasoned college point guard was really never at Adams' disposal, until now. De'Vion Harmon, the former 4-star recruit, now has three years and over 90 games of D1 guard experience under his belt, and will enter Lubbock having averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in two stints at Oklahoma and one at Oregon. 7. More Cal Conley walk-offs If you watched Tech baseball with Cal Conley on the roster, you probably had your share of seeing some clutch moments. He brought the same energy in a stellar walk-off for his 3rd home run of the season for the GreenJackets.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxfQ29ubGV5 MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbF9Db25sZXkxMzwvYT4gY2Fs bGVkIGdhbWUgZm9yIHRoZSBHcmVlbkphY2tldHMgYXMgaGUgd2Fsa2VkIG9m ZiB0aGUgU2hvcmViaXJkcyB3aXRoIGhpcyAzcmQgaG9tZSBydW4gb2YgdGhl IHNlYXNvbiE8YnI+PGJyPkhpcyBkYWdnZXIgaXMgdG9kYXkmIzM5O3MgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XT1dfV0FZP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXT1dfV0FZPC9hPiBwbGF5IG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZGJMRWx4eHhuMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2RiTEVseHh4bjM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXVndXN0YSBHcmVlbkphY2tl dHMgKEBHcmVlbkphY2tldHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vR3JlZW5KYWNrZXRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE5MDI0NzYzNjk1NTA5NTA0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

8. Marcus Santos-Silva goes from sneakers to cleats Only a handful of college basketball athletes have made the transition to football over the past few years, but former Red Raider Marcus Santos-Silva will attempt to make the same move. He recently signed with TSEG in hopes of pursing an NFL career as a tight end. My take: His size probably won't be an issue.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhcmUgZXhjaXRlZCBhbmQgcHJvdWQgdG8gd2VsY29tZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmN1czE0X18/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hcmN1czE0X188L2E+ICB0byB0aGUgVFNFRyBGYW1p bHkhIEZyb20gYmFza2V0YmFsbCBmb3J3YXJkIHRvIGZvb3RiYWxsIHRpZ2h0 IGVuZCwgTWFyY3VzIGlzIGEgY29uc3VtbWF0ZSBhbmQgdmVyc2F0aWxlIGF0 aGxldGUuIEhlIGlzIHJlYWR5IHRvIG1ha2UgaGlzIGltcGFjdCBpbiB0aGUg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QG5mbDwvYT4hICMyMDIyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaWdodGVuZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RpZ2h0ZW5kPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXRobGV0ZVJlcHJlc2VudGF0aW9uP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXRobGV0ZVJlcHJl c2VudGF0aW9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTkZMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j TkZMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv VFNFR0ZhbWlseT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RTRUdGYW1pbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9NYXJjdXNTYW50b3NTaWx2YT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01hcmN1c1NhbnRvc1NpbHZhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb1dMV1FzRTA5bSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29X TFdRc0UwOW08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlU3BvcnRzRW50R3JvdXAgKEBU aGVTcG9ydHNFbnRHcnApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGhlU3BvcnRzRW50R3JwL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE4NjI5Nzk4MTI1NDgxOTg3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

9. Red Raiders tack on 4-star LJ Martin Joey McGuire's highly ranked 2023 class bulked up of late, and near the head of the latest recruiting pump is Canutillo High School product, LJ Martin - the 4-star RB. He is ranked as the 180th best player in the class.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVRH VEc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBVEdURzwv YT4gQmxlc3NlZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSBJIGhhdmUgY29tbWl0dGVkIHRvIFRl eGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEgVGhhbmsgeW91IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBqa2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Sm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1 aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo S2VubnlQZXJyeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBl cnJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pLaXR0bGV5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaS2l0dGxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EaWVnb09ydGl6VFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEaWVnb09ydGl6VFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQnJvb2tzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoQnJvb2tzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hfRGVtb3J5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aF9EZW1vcnk8L2E+IGZvciB0aGUgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JzcTBOV2V1SWMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yc3EwTldl dUljPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExKIE1hcnRpbiAoQGFMSmF5TWFydGluKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FMSmF5TWFydGluL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTIwMTE0MTU3MjA2NDU4MzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFw cmlsIDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

10. Brooke Reed assumes control of shaky Tech softball program Tech softball has been in an on-field and off-field spiral since a standout 2019 season, and the common denominator seems to be the coaches. Sunday, the program announced the firing of head coach Sami Ward and her entire staff, effective immediately. Brooke Reed was coined interim in her 9th year as Director of Operations. Under Ward, Tech softball was 43-56 overall and 8-28 in conference play through a pair of seasons. The program will now look for its 3rd coach in 4 years.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBoYXZlIGFubm91bmNlZCBhIGNoYW5nZSBpbiBsZWFkZXJzaGlw IGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaFNC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hTQjwvYT4uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95MDhKZG93UDdoIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28veTA4 SmRvd1A3aDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIFJlZCBSYWlkZXJz IChAVGVjaEF0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UZWNoQXRobGV0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTIwODUxOTg1MTU4Nzg3MDc0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=