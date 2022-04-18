Take Ten presented by Energy Renovation Center

1. McGuire, Texas Tech keep No.1 recruiting class (2023) through the weekend
Joey McGuire keeps piling it on in regard to the recruiting trail, and the top class in 2023 proves it. Rivals has the Red Raiders sitting atop recruiting rankings as one of two teams nationally with double-digit commits. But a key factor here is not only the quantity, but the quality. The same class for McGuire has 10 3-star prospects and five 4-star prospects.
2. Vivian Gray lands training camp deal with Mercury
Although undrafted, there was no way the WNBA would let the standout talent of Vivian Gray slip through the cracks. The four-time All American will head to the star-studded Mercury roster headed by the gold medal trio of Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Tina Charles for her first WNBA trials. The team will tip off the summer session May 6.
Kevin McCullar made his professional dreams known in March when he declared for the NBA Draft, but left the possibility of returning to Lubbock open. The sight of McCullar signing with an agent sparked some concern, but he made sure to bring on board an NCAA-certified agent to keep the college pathway of return clear. However, the seasoned guard is gaining some looks from the highest level. CBS' NBA Big Board has him projected as pick No. 57.
It took nine years for Tech women's 100-meter dash record to move, and Rosemary Chukwuma did it all on Saturday. Her time of 11.05 now stands as the top time in Red Raider history, but also atop the Big 12 and sixth in the entire NCAA.
With the young Memphis Grizzly squad taking on the Timberwolves, there's a slight chance a peek at former Red Raider Jarrett Culver might take place. The Grizzlies like to play Culver in spurs, and although he doesn't play a big role on the team, his energy has given him some opportunities to be a spark plug for the budding franchise.
Moad Zahaf has steadily dominated the track and field scene since arriving at Texas Tech, but most recently, he put his name on display for the world to see. His 800m run saw him outlast last year's indoor champion and the outdoor runner-up for a 1:43.69 time, good for No. 1 in the world, a school record, and the No. 3 mark in NCAA history.
8. Monae Nichols adds to the record-breaking
It took Nichols one attempt to break her own school record in the long jump, but several other attempts led her to knock off Olympic finalist Tara Davis en route to boasting both the No. 2 and No. 3-furthest jumps in the world.
it's clear-cut that playmaking and speed in the open field will be a priority for the Red Raiders next season. The athletes Tech are bringing in have it on full display, however, beyond football. Red Raider commit Tyrone West notched a district victory in the 200m dash to showcase just what Tech is bringing in speedwise.
10. Lamar Washington shows skill from the PG spot at Team USA demos
Several scrimmages surrounding Team USA basketball began to unveil, and Texas Tech commit Lamar Washington was involved heavily in each one. It began with a game against the squad with Washington heading the Portland Generals. The lefty finished with 19 points and was a cornerstone to his team's success against some of the top talent in the country..