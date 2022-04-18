Take Ten presented by Energy Renovation Center

1. McGuire, Texas Tech keep No.1 recruiting class (2023) through the weekend Joey McGuire keeps piling it on in regard to the recruiting trail, and the top class in 2023 proves it. Rivals has the Red Raiders sitting atop recruiting rankings as one of two teams nationally with double-digit commits. But a key factor here is not only the quantity, but the quality. The same class for McGuire has 10 3-star prospects and five 4-star prospects.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JJiMzOTt2ZSBjb3ZlcmVkIHJlY3J1aXRpbmcgZm9yIGEgbG9uZyB0 aW1lLiBOZXZlciBoYXZlIEkgZXZlciBzZWVuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZXhhc1RlY2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZXhhc1RlY2g8L2E+IHNpdHRpbmcgYXQg Tm8uIDEgaW4gdGhlIHJlY3J1aXRpbmcgcmFua2luZ3MuIFRoYXQmIzM5O3Mg d2hlcmUgdGhleSBzaXQgdG9uaWdodDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2QxdTVNS3pDV0IiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kMXU1TUt6Q1dCPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhdGVLaWNrSm9zaD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGF0ZUtpY2tKb3NoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN0 ZXZlIFdpbHRmb25nIChAU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNTQ5NTU5ODU1 NTkwNjA1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxNywgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2. Vivian Gray lands training camp deal with Mercury Although undrafted, there was no way the WNBA would let the standout talent of Vivian Gray slip through the cracks. The four-time All American will head to the star-studded Mercury roster headed by the gold medal trio of Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Tina Charles for her first WNBA trials. The team will tip off the summer session May 6.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PRkZJQ0lBTCBORVdTOiBUaGUgUGhvZW5peCBNZXJjdXJ5IGhhcyBz aWduZWQgTWFlbCBHaWxsZXMsIFNhbSBUaG9tYXMsIGFuZCBWaXZpYW4gR3Jh eSB0byB0cmFpbmluZyBjYW1wIGNvbnRyYWN0cy48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQaG9l bml4IE1lcmN1cnkgKEBQaG9lbml4TWVyY3VyeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QaG9lbml4TWVyY3VyeS9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNTA2MjYz Mjg1NTcwMzU1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxNSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. McCullar gets love on the NBA Draft boards Kevin McCullar made his professional dreams known in March when he declared for the NBA Draft, but left the possibility of returning to Lubbock open. The sight of McCullar signing with an agent sparked some concern, but he made sure to bring on board an NCAA-certified agent to keep the college pathway of return clear. However, the seasoned guard is gaining some looks from the highest level. CBS' NBA Big Board has him projected as pick No. 57.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgNjAgQmlnIEJvYXJkIGZvciB0aGUgMjAyMiBOQkEgRHJhZnQg aXMgdXBkYXRlZC4gSXQmIzM5O3MgYSBwb3N0LU5DQUEgVG91cm5hbWVudCBs b29rIGF0IHRoZSBsYXRlc3QgcmFua2luZ3MsIHdoZXJlIHdlJiMzOTt2ZSBn b3Qgc29tZSBtb3ZlbWVudCBpbiB0aGUgdG9wIGZvdXIgYW5kIGEgbmV3IG5h bWUgY3Jhc2hpbmcgdGhlIHRvcCAxMDo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v NFhIWVhRWmUycCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRYSFlYUVplMnA8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgS3lsZSBCb29uZSAoQEt5bGVfX0Jvb25lKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0t5bGVfX0Jvb25lL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE0NjMzMjIx ODI4NDkzMzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE0LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

4. Chukwuma shatters near decade-old record It took nine years for Tech women's 100-meter dash record to move, and Rosemary Chukwuma did it all on Saturday. Her time of 11.05 now stands as the top time in Red Raider history, but also atop the Big 12 and sixth in the entire NCAA.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIFNDSE9PTCBSRUNPUkQg8J+aqDxicj48YnI+Um9zZW1hcnkg Q2h1a3d1bWEgdHVybnMgaW4gYSB0aW1lIG9mIDExLjA1IGluIHRoZSAxMDBt IGRhc2ghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IcDZVNlEyTFl4Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHA2VTZRMkxZeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBU ZWNoIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkIChAVGV4YXNUZWNoVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTU0 MjcxMzYxNzMxODcwODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTYs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

5. Former Red Raider works his way to the big leagues After a three-year stint in Lubbock saw Parker Mushinski get drafted in 2017, the highest pick from the program at the time, the LHP will take his talents to the big stage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXJrZXIgTXVzaGluc2tpIG9uIGdldHRpbmcgdGhlIGNhbGwgdG8g dGhlIGJpZyBsZWFndWVzLiBIaXMgZmFtaWx5IG1hZGUgaXQgdG8gU2VhdHRs ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1U3dDIxWThraUsiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VN3QyMVk4a2lLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyaWFuIE1jVGFn Z2FydCAoQGJyaWFubWN0YWdnYXJ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2JyaWFubWN0YWdnYXJ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTE1NDU2ODEwNzY5MDA2 NTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

6. There's a Red Raider in the NBA Playoffs With the young Memphis Grizzly squad taking on the Timberwolves, there's a slight chance a peek at former Red Raider Jarrett Culver might take place. The Grizzlies like to play Culver in spurs, and although he doesn't play a big role on the team, his energy has given him some opportunities to be a spark plug for the budding franchise.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn461IFNvIGdldCByZWFkeTxicj5Gb3IgeW91ciBibGVzc2luZyA8 YnI+R2V0IHJlYWR5IDxicj5Gb3IgeW91ciBtaXJhY2xlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFycmV0dGMwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AamFycmV0dGMwODwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkJBUGxheW9mZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOQkFQbGF5b2ZmczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBU ZXhhcyBUZWNoIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE1 MzM0MTY3Mjk4NTU1OTEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE2 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

7. Zahafi leads the world in the 800m Moad Zahaf has steadily dominated the track and field scene since arriving at Texas Tech, but most recently, he put his name on display for the world to see. His 800m run saw him outlast last year's indoor champion and the outdoor runner-up for a 1:43.69 time, good for No. 1 in the world, a school record, and the No. 3 mark in NCAA history. 8. Monae Nichols adds to the record-breaking It took Nichols one attempt to break her own school record in the long jump, but several other attempts led her to knock off Olympic finalist Tara Davis en route to boasting both the No. 2 and No. 3-furthest jumps in the world.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIFNDSE9PTCBSRUNPUkQg8J+aqDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbW9uYWVhbGl5YWFhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBtb25hZWFsaXlhYWE8L2E+IHNldHMgYSBuZXcgd2luZGVkLWFpZGVkICgz LjF3LCB2aWRlbyBiZWxvdykgVGVjaCByZWNvcmQgYXQgNi44OW0gYnV0IEFM U08gc2V0cyBhIHdpbmQgbGVnYWwgVGVjaCByZWNvcmQgYXQgNi44Nm0hIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WQjlOaHZNZ3hCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vVkI5Tmh2TWd4QjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIFRyYWNr ICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkIChAVGV4YXNUZWNoVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTU1MTQ4MzMzNDAz NTQ1NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

9. Red Raiders are bringing in some speed it's clear-cut that playmaking and speed in the open field will be a priority for the Red Raiders next season. The athletes Tech are bringing in have it on full display, however, beyond football. Red Raider commit Tyrone West notched a district victory in the 200m dash to showcase just what Tech is bringing in speedwise.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3VyIDIwMCBtZXRlciBkaXN0cmljdCBjaGFtcCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dlc3RUeXJvbmVfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBXZXN0VHlyb25lXzwvYT4gd2l0aCBhIHNtb290aCBmaW5pc2gh ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFabUo4VVVjWHkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8xWm1KOFVVY1h5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvYmVydCBNdXJw aHkgKEBDb2FjaF9Sb2JNdXJwaHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hfUm9iTXVycGh5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTE0ODI1NDkzOTg3NzA0 ODQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

10. Lamar Washington shows skill from the PG spot at Team USA demos Several scrimmages surrounding Team USA basketball began to unveil, and Texas Tech commit Lamar Washington was involved heavily in each one. It began with a game against the squad with Washington heading the Portland Generals. The lefty finished with 19 points and was a cornerstone to his team's success against some of the top talent in the country..