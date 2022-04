Take Ten Presented by Energy Renovation Center

1. Texas Tech imprints the legacy of Luke Siegel on athletics facilities The Siegel family name has left its mark on Texas Tech and the Lubbock community alike for decades. Of late, however, the remembrance of Luke Siegel and his unrelenting fight set the standard for a new culture around the university. Every program paid homage, and now Texas Tech is doing its part in naming court 3 of the McLeod Tennis Center after Luke - his favorite number. Tech will also dedicate the children's play area at the first-base side of Dan Law as the “Luke Siegel Sandlot”

2. Raider Red brings home the national crown, again Tech’s mascot winning national titles has become a common theme of late, and Raider Red brought home yet another natty over the weekend. It’s the second year in a row for the mascot, and another Texas Tech national championship to hang in the archives.

3. Jace Jung rips walk-off to secure series sweep over K-State This Red Raider baseball team isn’t shy of the late-game heroics, clearly. And Jung made another case for the very same in walk-off fashion on Sunday. With no outs and one on base, Jung wasted no time in erasing K-State’s lead with a home run to send the Wildcats packing, and ultimately secure Tech’s first Big 12 series sweep.

4. Mark Adams starts the reload Texas Tech made a sneaky good transfer portal addition in D'Maurian Williams over the weekend. A complete package in a 6’5 frame, Williams has the all-around game perfectly molded for Tech basketball. One thing that stands out about Williams, though, is his three-ball. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season and was among a very small percentage of D1 basketball players to shoot over 39% from three-point range on 200+ attempts. The reload is here for Tech basketball after a lot of uncertainties surrounding the program, but Adams ensured a step in the right direction with the commitment of Williams.



5. Mac McClung wins G-League Rookie of the Year If you didn’t tune in to watch McClung play in the pro stage this past season, you missed out. In his first year outside of college ball McClung didn’t ease his way into the scene; in fact, he took it by storm, averaging over 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Both the scoring and assists averages were individually top-15 in the league. As a result, McClung earned G-League Rookie of the Year honors with the South Bay Lakers. 6. More McCLung! Fortunately for McClung, his G-League accolade was extremely quickly overshadowed by the fact he received a call-up in the same timeframe to play with the Los Angeles Lakers. McClung signed a two-way contract on Friday, and suited up with the Lakers Sunday night. He had 6 points, 3 boards, and a single assist, steal and block. But his highlight came at the end of regulation when he ended the NBA season with a vicious reverse dunk.

7. More former Red Raiders stand out over the weekend Do the names Cal Conley or Dru Baker ring a bell? Well, the tandem went on a tear in their pro baseball games over the weekend. Conley hit a pair of home runs for the Augusta Green Jackets while Baker tied his career-high in hits going 3-4 with 3 RBIs and a homer.

8. Potential highest-rated recruit in Tech history reps Red Raider gloves at camp. The 4/5-star OL TJ Shanahan Jr. took to the Dallas Rivals camp and stood out. But what glimmered most about Shanahan JR. came from the red and black, Texas Tech-themed gloves he was wearing. The Red Raiders already have ties to Shanahan JR. in the direct fact his brother committed to Tech recently. If Shanahan JR. Comes down to the 806, it will be the highest-rated recruit Tech has ever received, and all in McGuire’s first year at the helm.

9. Adams in the mix for a few high-value transfers If 45 schools reach out to you in hopes of you playing for their program, you probably have some talent. Luckily for Mark Adams, 41 of those schools got the cold shoulder, and Tech remained on the extremely narrowed list. The 6’3 point guard, Tyreke Key, averaged 17.2 points per game for Indiana State during the 2020-2021 season and was sidelined last year due to injury. He has set an official visitation date for Tech (April 14-16), and will also hone in on Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ole Miss as potential homes.

10. Will the Tech to Kansas City Chiefs pipeline continue? I’d say Tech is pretty well represented on the Kansas City side of things in the NFL, and they now have a chance to take another leap in the same direction. Erik Ezukanma is submerging himself in the pro waters and has already been on several official pro visits. His latest, however, was with the offensive mastermind in Andy Reid. The Chiefs clearly recognize the same upside Ezukanma put on display for Tech fans, and could potentially see a Mahomes-Ezukanma connection in the future.