{{ timeAgo('2022-04-04 08:56:07 -0500') }}

Take Ten Presented by Energy Renovation Center

Zach Richards
Staff Writer
@__Zachrichards

1. Red Raiders put up 28 on Kansas

Tech’s bats have been heating up of late, and Kansas caught the brunt of a full-fledged attack on the bullpen over the weekend.

The Red Raiders scored 28 or more for just the 8th time in program history, and had 4, 4-run innings for the first time since a matchup against Alabama A&M in 2012.

2. Mark Adams garners another coach of the year honor

A historic season by Mark Adams received some more backing, as the first-year head coach garnered the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year honor.

Adams won it over Providence's Ed Cooley, Baylor's Scott Drew, Gonzaga's Mark Few, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Houston's Kelvin Sampson and more.

3. Tech adds more recruiting fuel

The three-headed recruiting monster is now fully formed at Tech with McGuire’s latest addition of Brian Nance.

Nance spent the last 3 years at Baylor in the recruiting sector and will now bring his talent to the 806.

4. 4 years, 4 All-American nods for Gray

Vivian Gray continued her historic collection of accolades with her 4th All-America nod in the same amount of years.

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association recognized her talents as the leader of Tech in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals this season, and in dominant fashion.

Gray will now turn her focus to the WNBA Draft April 11.

5. Adonis Arms braces for NBA Draft

The dreamlike journey of Adonis Arms has a chance to continue at the next level.

The Red Raider guard recently declared for the NBA Draft.

Although his 8 points and 4 boards per game aren’t exactly eye-popping, the senior guard’s frame, wingspan and top-notch athleticism should get him some eyes in the process.


6. Red Raiders grab new recruit

McGuire and co. have placed a firm emphasis on battles being won in the trenches, and they solidified the same ideal with the commitment of 6-3, 256-pound Amier Washington, a defensive end from Cypress-Mauriceville.

7. Jace Jung reminds us why pitchers give him the walk

44 hits, 35 RBIs and 39 runs outline Jace Jung’s year so far.

But an absolutely ripped shot over the wall reminded us why Jung was voted the best player in the conference, and country before the season even started.

8. National Triple jump leader is a Red Raider

The best triple jump mark in America goes through Lubbock.

Chris Welch holds the honor with a 16.25m leap that ranks No. 1 in the country and No. 8 globally.

9. Tech fan trolls Texas AD

When the UT Athletics’ Director welcomed Chris Beard to Austin, he posted a McDonalds meal that went viral for all eyes to see.

Now, a Tech fan in Austin reciprocated the energy, sent directly to Chris Del Conte himself.

10. Red Raiders standout at pro day

28 NFL teams made the trip to Lubbock to watch a handful of standout Red Raiders go through combine drills.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma stood out with a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 36.5 vertical.

Colin Schooler did his work on the bench, leading all athletes with an impressive 22-rep display.

