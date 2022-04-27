Tadlock Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold: Tadlock looks ahead after loss

After a second straight loss in the Red Raiders final home game for nearly a month, manager Tim Tadlock was made available to the media and spoke about how the loss effected the team and looked ahead at the rest of the season.

Tadlock mentioned the RPI metric and said that he believed the loss would hurt them in the statistic.

“That is a game that hurts you in the RPI, for sure,” Tadlock said. “That’s a big game for ACU, but it’s a big game for us as it relates to RPI.”

The Red Raiders currently sit at 46 after falling three spots after the loss to Abilene Christian.

Tadlock continued to mention the metric as he talked about the team’s chances to host a regional in the NCAA tournament.

“I think the RPI hurts you, I do think there’s three weekends with good opportunities when it comes to moving up in the RPI,” Tadlock said.

Tadlock when talking about the game itself said that he was impressed with Andrew Devine and that he might see action in Waco.

“Devine threw the fastball in there good, threw some secondary stuff in there good,” Tadlock said. “You absolutely could see him this weekend.”

Tadlock talked about the state of the centerfield position after Sam Hunt dropped a flyball that led to an inside the park home run in the second inning, a turning point of the game.

“We’ve been trying to get a little more offense out of that spot,” Tadlock said. “It cost us tonight.”

The Red Raiders head to Waco to take on Baylor for weekend this week.