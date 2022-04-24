Tadlock “searching” for pitching answers pres. by Energy Renovation Center

After the Red Raiders lost 15-4 in the series finale against West Virginia on Sunday, manager Tim Tadlock spoke to the media, mostly about his pitching staff and where a solution could come from.

Tadlock said that he was very happy about the performances from Mason Molina and Trendan Parish in the Sunday matinee. The two combined for 7.2 innings pitched, seven strikeouts with three earned runs against.

“I thought Mason Molina was really good today, I thought Trendan Parish was really good today,” Tadlock said.

When asked about the decision to pull Molina in the fifth inning he said that he believed he was done, and it wasn’t due to pitch count.

“I think you could get to 70 (pitches) with Mason,” Tadlock said. “I really thought he was done the last hitter of the first inning, if you’d look at it, they hit some balls hard the inning before.”

Freshman left hander Brendan Lysik made his season debut and Tadlock said that he thinks he could take a step and be a solution in the bullpen down the stretch after not being able to pitch this season.

“There was a time when he wasn’t behind those guys,” Tadlock said referencing Lysik and his standing in the bullpen. “He had a set back over Christmas, and that kind of set him back.”

Tadlock gave some insight on the injury situation, saying there is another guy that he does not expect to return this season.

“No shot,” Tadlock said when asked about Hayde Key returning this season. “He’s shut down for the year. The 10 to 18 months one.”

Tadlock closed with an opinion on Chase Hampton who only recorded one out in Sunday’s game, and it seems like he will move back to the bullpen in the future.

“You hadn’t seen it much as far as the command, or the fastball for that matter,” Tadlock said. “Rolling him out there as a starter seems like it’s been tough for him right now.”