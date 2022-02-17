Tadlock discusses State Farm Showdown and his outlook for the 2022 season

Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock held a press conference with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team’s upcoming three-game series at Globe Life Field and provided his outlook for the team this season.

The State Farm College Baseball Showdown is set for this weekend and Texas Tech will open their 2022 campaign against Michigan on Friday, Auburn on Saturday, and Arizona on Sunday.

Despite the tough slate to start the year, Tadlock noted that this is still a baseball game, and they haven’t given too much thought into who they’re facing but instead, they’re focusing on going out and playing the game the right way.

“I’ve got all the respect in the world for all three of those programs,” Tadlock said. “These teams have really good coaches, really good players and a great venue. Our guys are really excited about this weekend."

Tadlock added that he feels good about the current state of the team, and he thinks this a group that's prepared and ready to get after it.

“I think we’re as prepared as we’ve been in a while,” Tadlock noted. “School started a week earlier, and it’s allowed us to practice for pretty much five weeks going into the season.

“I’ve been able to get guys on the mound every week and guys have seen plenty of pitches. They’ll be ready to go on Friday.”

This 2022 Texas Tech team will feature a lot of new faces around the locker room due to the high amount of turnover from last year’s roster. The Red Raiders will need contributions from a number of young players on this year's team. Tadlock mentioned a few of the younger guys that he thinks could make an impact early on in Lubbock.

“It’s hard to pick just one or two guys out,” Tadlock said. “I think Hudson White’s got a chance to play every day behind the plate.

“I think the young man out of Katy, Texas, Ryan Brome has a chance to get in the lineup every day.

“Owen Washburn has been really good as an outfielder. It seems to me that with those three guys, you already know what you’re getting with them day in and day out.

“Then on the mound obviously we’re really excited about that whole group of freshmen.

“This is as it sits right now. What we hope is that somebody I didn’t mention, ends up hitting right in the middle of the order or helping you a lot on the mound.”

Washburn is the son of former major league pitcher Jarrod Washburn. He hit .746 with 9 home runs, 73 RBIs, 52 runs scored, and stole 22 bases last year at Webster High School in Wisconsin. Washburn also had 100 strikeouts with a 1.00 ERA in 42 innings pitched.

Washburn can hit and pitch at the division-one level, but Tadlock noted that he’ll focus more as a hitter this season.

“We haven’t thrown him much,” Tadlock said. "We threw him a little bit at the end of the fall. I think if this team had a need for right-handed pitching, we would have to do that based on where he is and his experience pitching.

“He’s got a real good feel for pitching. He likes hitting too but it's hard for him to do both, so we're focusing more on the offensive side.”

One of the biggest voids the Red Raiders will have to fill in 2022 is at the catcher position. Replacing the offense and defense of Braxton Fulford will be no easy task, and Tadlock noted that this team may never see a guy who throws as well as Fulford again.

“Replacing Fulford is going to be tough,” Tadlock said. “Putting a freshman back there is going to be tougher.

“At the same time, we’ve always believed that there’s really no age on being a baseball player, you either are one or you’re not. You don’t have to be a year older to be one.

“Hudson White has been a really good player his whole life. If you’re picking teams and you’ve got a bunch of guys from the state of Texas, then most of us would pick him to play on our team. I’m really excited about watching him.”