TACA Storm coach Ani Umana talks growth of Tech commit Robert Jennings

To get the lowdown on the newest Texas Tech commit Robert Jennings, we spoke with his high school coach, Ani Umana. Along with being the head coach at TACA Storm, Umana is also the Director of the Five State Hoop Report and Roundball Rundown. He's also a contributing writer for Texasboysbasketball.com and TheSeasonTicket.com.

What kind of player is Texas Tech getting in Jennings?

"They're getting a kid that just plays hard, has a college-ready body and translatable athleticism. He's a great kid that has a growing skillset. Obviously he has versatility as a defender. I think at the college level he'll be able to guard three, potentially four positions on the floor. He has close to a seven-foot wingspan, I think it's 6-foot-11 and a half. Like I said before with his athleticism, he's a versatile athlete. He's not just a one-foot leaper but a two-foot leaper. When you talk about athleticism I'm talking about lateral mobility too. I just think they're getting a versatile forward that can guard multiple spots and impact winning with more than his scoring."

How has Jennings grown throughout the time you've coached him?

"So this will be my second year with Robert. Last year was my first year. It's funny, Robert was a kid that didn't have any offers when he came in. He was really an unknown. I remember a time when a D2 was like 'yeah, we may offer him'. So that just tells you about his improvement and his development, right? He's really bought in, really worked. He's always had a good body but he's gotten more chiseled and strong. Just his overall game has made strides, just being able to get downhill and finish. Shooting is not where it needs to be but he's made improvements. His handle has gotten a lot better. I remember Robert when he was younger, and he couldn't go right or left as efficiently as he can now against slower-footed guys. So this is my second year coaching him and Robert has really committed to working and getting better."



You mentioned that just last year he had no offers. Did you see him ending up at this point where he has 20+ offers and is a high major player?

"We played in an event in San Antonio in October 2020, middle October. Tim Littlefield runs it, he works with us at texasboysbasketball.com. We played San Antonio Wagner and Strength N Motion. That was the first moment I saw him play in that setting and right away I said 'oh, he's our best player'. And I was like 'I think he's a high major player.' Then we played Kimball and Lancaster the following month in a scrimmage, and he was really good there and that's when I knew he was our best player. Even as an evaluator you look and he came out of nowhere, and you could see that he was a no-brainer Division 1. I knew that when he came in but you see more and more and it's obvious he's a high major dude. So even in the scrimmages, some of the games we played you're like yeah, this kid has a chance."

Texas Tech obviously has a new coaching staff. Assistant coach Talvin Hester has recruited DFW for a long time. Have you had a chance to connect with them and what are your thoughts on the new staff?

"Yeah so Talvin (Hester), I've known Talvin for a while. I knew him at Louisiana Tech, I believe he was at Oral Roberts before for a bit. I've known Talvin for a while so he's good people. He's the one that's kind of been in the lead as far as communicating with me and I think he was a hell of an addition for them. He has strong Texas ties and he's done a good job at evaluating recruits in Texas. From Kenneth Lofton at Louisiana Tech to Kevin Obanor at Oral Roberts, so Talvin has done a hell of a job of recruiting in Texas and even getting kids that maybe the other schools wouldn't take a chance on. The Tech staff, Sean Sutton and all them are good hires but I only know Talvin personally, nothing against any of them but I know what Talvin has done through the years. I think he does a really good job recruiting Texas."

Your program at TACA Storm, who are some guys for the future that Texas Tech fans need to keep an eye on?

"When we go 2023 we got a kid, Bralyn Smith, who has an LSU offer. 6-foot-5, kind of a guard/wing. Cole Franklin, who high majors have come in to see. 6-foot-4, kind of like a combo guard. Then I got some 2025's on my second team. I have a kid, 6-foot-9, Jaden Toombs. Really, really talented. Jermaine O'Neal's son (Jermaine O'Neal Jr.) plays in my program. He's a 6-foot-4, guard/wing. I have another kid, Leroy Kelly who is a guard. We have a lot of talent. I think my 2025 group has a chance to be really good. I have some other kids I think will be scholarship players, potentially Division 1 players but I think I have about three guys, freshman who have high major chances."