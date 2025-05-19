Surprise Stadium named new host of Big 12 Baseball Championship in 2026

It was announced that the Big 12 Conference has selected Surprise Stadium as the new host of the Big 12 Baseball Championship starting in 2026. The stadium, located in Surprise, Arizona, is home to the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals during spring training. The venue seats 10,714 and provides lawn seating and various premium seating options. For over 20 years, Surprise Stadium has served as a spring training home for the MLB.

Advertisement

Since 2022, the Big 12 Championship has been held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in collaboration with REV Entertainment. The conference will maintain its partnership with REV Entertainment to oversee the baseball championship's planning and execution at Surprise Stadium. The 2026 Big 12 Baseball Championship is set to kick off at Surprise Stadium on May 20-23. In the last year of the Big 12 Championship, which is played at Globe Life Field, Texas Tech will be the 9th seed and take on the 8th seed, Cincinnati Bearcats, on Wednesday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. The winner will play the 1st seed, West Virginia Mountaineers, on Thursday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m.