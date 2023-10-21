Per the Double T 97.3 pregame radio show, true freshman gunslinger Jake Strong will be making his first career start in Behren Morton’s place. Strong replaced Morton for the second half of Tech’s loss to Kansas State a week ago.

Earlier in the week, Red Raider head coach Joey McGuire stated Morton would be a “game-time decision” in Provo. Morton made the trip to Utah but was not seen in the warming up with the team pregame.

On the flip side, Tim DeRuyter’s defense will be the beneficiaries of two key players returning to the lineup. STAR CJ Baskerville and linebacker Bryce Ramirez are slated to play against the Cougars. Both missed last week’s contest with undisclosed injuries but were seen warming up pregame.

The Red Raiders kick off against the Cougars at 6:00 p.m. CT, with television coverage provided courtesy of FS1.



