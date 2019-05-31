Texas Tech received some good news on Thursday afternoon when Stephenville inside linebacker Blu Caylor committed as a preferred walk-on. Caylor has long been a target of Texas Tech's, initially picking up his offer from the previous staff. When Matt Wells and the new coaching staff took over, offensive line coach Steve Farmer became Caylor's lead recruiter and that relationship finally paid off for the scarlet and black.

"Yes sir, coach Farmer has been the main guy I've been talking to the whole time. I was offered by the last staff and then he was the first person to call me, and came to our school and told me that they were going to re-offer. The reason I haven't committed until now was my grades were good, I just didn't have a high enough test score. So this whole time since January, this whole semester I've been studying, I took my test in April and we just heard that I got accepted today."

Despite just now committing, Texas Tech was in Caylor's plans all along.

"If I didn't qualify my plan was to go to community college and then get there in the spring in 2020. I really wanted to play at Tech, it's been my dream school. I had other smaller offers and I had a preferred walk-on from Baylor, but I just always wanted to play at Tech."

With coach Farmer being an offensive line coach, would Blu play on the offensive side of the ball? That's not the plan he says, but also mentioned that he did do some of that in high school.

"Our area was just his recruiting area, but I'm coming in to play middle linebacker. In high school I played everything, I played all the special teams, I played running back on offense, mostly in heavy packages/goal line. I scored like 30 touchdowns between my junior and senior year."

Normally, a recruit calls the coaches and tells them when he's ready to commit. In this case, Caylor has always wanted to be a Red Raider, and it was coach Farmer who actually called the middle linebacker to tell him he had been accepted.

"He was actually the one who called me and he was like 'hey Blu, you're in' and I was freaking out. He told me this whole semester that, 'you'll know before I know' and I was just waiting because I graduate tomorrow and I still didn't know yet, but he called me today with the good news. I've been flipping out since then, it's been awesome."

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is slightly familiar with one incoming player in his class but is looking forward to meeting the rest of his teammates.

"I know Maverick McIvor, the quarterback. I know him a little bit because one of my buddies goes to his high school but other than that not really anyone else."

Caylor, who is arriving on campus this Saturday, is ready to get to Lubbock and get to work.

"My goals are to come in, show the coaches how hard I work and be the best I can be to help the team. Work my way up the ladder at linebacker and just be the hardest worker there. I move up to Lubbock on Saturday, check in is from 10-4 so sometime on Saturday. To Tech fans I would say I want to do everything I can to help Tech football win games and be the best we can. I'm proud to be a Red Raider."