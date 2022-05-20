State of the Union: A look around the Big 12 Conference

It's been a fun week this week and there is definitely no shortage of noteworthy information to catch up on. This is the State of the Union: A look around the Big 12.



Race for No. 1



The baseball regular season is nearing a close, and the race for the Big 12 title couldn't be any closer. TCU (16-8) currently holds the No. 1 spot, followed by Texas Tech (14-8), Oklahoma (14-8), and Oklahoma State (13-9).

If the Red Raiders are able to win the next two against Oklahoma this weekend, they clinch a share of the Big 12 title.

First pitch for game two of Texas Tech - Oklahoma is scheduled for 7:30pm tonight.

Other games in the Big 12 this evening include:

- Oklahoma State vs Baylor - Texas vs Kansas

- TCU vs Santa Clara





Kevin McCullar to Kansas



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+PgSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMVpHODNZWUI0cyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFaRzgzWVlCNHM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2 aW4gTWNDdWxsYXIgSnIuIChAS2V2aW5fTWNDdWxsYXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2V2aW5fTWNDdWxsYXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mjc0 MzY1MTU3MjY1NzM1ODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE5LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Texas Tech wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday. McCullar still has not withdrawn from the NBA draft process, but expect him to be playing at the college level again next season.

There was a possibility that McCullar would return to Texas Tech for his fifth season in Lubbock, but he narrowed his list to Gonzaga, Kansas, and the NBA a couple of weeks ago before ultimately choosing Kansas.

McCullar averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season for the Red Raiders.





Omaha Biliew



Recruit Omaha Biliew has announced his final four which include Oregon, Kansas, Iowa State, and the NBA G-League. Biliew is the 18th-ranked player in the 2023 class and a consensus 5-star. Iowa State is seen as a major threat to landing the talented forward. Biliew grew up in Iowa, and has unofficially visited Ames three times.







Jason Jackson commits to Texas Tech



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hbmQganVzdCBsaWtlIGRhdCB5byBib3kgZnJvbSB0aGUgOTQxIGlz IGEgUmVkIFJhaWRlciB3ZSBsaXQgaW4gZGEgY2l0eSBiaWdnZXN0IGJsZXNz aW5n4p2k77iP4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGV4YXNUZWNoTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hN QkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zZWQ0aFQyZHFjIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2VkNGhUMmRxYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXlqYWNr Ll/wn6a+8J+PgCAoQEpheWphY2swMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYXlqYWNrMDEvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mjc0NTYzNzc4NDA1ODY3NTg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Mark Adams landed 2023 4-star PG Jason Jackson yesterday. Jackson has strong ties to recently hired Texas Tech assistant coach Al Pinkins, and chose the Red Raiders over Houston, Florida, LSU, and others. Jackson averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a junior at Riverview high school in Florida.

Jackson joins Memorial guard Drew Steffe as the two 2023 recruits committed to Texas Tech. Jackson has yet to visit Lubbock but expects to be on campus this summer.





