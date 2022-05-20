State of the Union: A look around the Big 12 Conference
It's been a fun week this week and there is definitely no shortage of noteworthy information to catch up on. This is the State of the Union: A look around the Big 12.
Race for No. 1
The baseball regular season is nearing a close, and the race for the Big 12 title couldn't be any closer. TCU (16-8) currently holds the No. 1 spot, followed by Texas Tech (14-8), Oklahoma (14-8), and Oklahoma State (13-9).
If the Red Raiders are able to win the next two against Oklahoma this weekend, they clinch a share of the Big 12 title.
First pitch for game two of Texas Tech - Oklahoma is scheduled for 7:30pm tonight.
Other games in the Big 12 this evening include:
- Oklahoma State vs Baylor
- Texas vs Kansas
- TCU vs Santa Clara
Kevin McCullar to Kansas
Texas Tech wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday. McCullar still has not withdrawn from the NBA draft process, but expect him to be playing at the college level again next season.
There was a possibility that McCullar would return to Texas Tech for his fifth season in Lubbock, but he narrowed his list to Gonzaga, Kansas, and the NBA a couple of weeks ago before ultimately choosing Kansas.
McCullar averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season for the Red Raiders.
Omaha Biliew
Recruit Omaha Biliew has announced his final four which include Oregon, Kansas, Iowa State, and the NBA G-League. Biliew is the 18th-ranked player in the 2023 class and a consensus 5-star.
Iowa State is seen as a major threat to landing the talented forward. Biliew grew up in Iowa, and has unofficially visited Ames three times.
Jason Jackson commits to Texas Tech
Mark Adams landed 2023 4-star PG Jason Jackson yesterday. Jackson has strong ties to recently hired Texas Tech assistant coach Al Pinkins, and chose the Red Raiders over Houston, Florida, LSU, and others.
Jackson averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a junior at Riverview high school in Florida.
Jackson joins Memorial guard Drew Steffe as the two 2023 recruits committed to Texas Tech. Jackson has yet to visit Lubbock but expects to be on campus this summer.
