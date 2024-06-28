Brown, who holds 16 offers to date, chose the Red Raiders over the likes of Oregon State and Big 12 rival Kansas State , the latter of which became a late player in his recruitment.

"It's the best feeling I've had in my whole life," Brown told RedRaiderSports.com . "It's been a long, crazy process but I'm glad I found a place that's home."

With three offensive linemen committed in the 2025 class, Texas Tech continued the chase to bolster up its stock in the trenches and have now gained a fourth commitment from Stanton (NE) OG Ren Brown . An eight man football product, Brown announced his intentions of becoming a Red Raider on Friday afternoon.

Brown was a part of the final official visit weekend for the month of June, where Texas Tech hosted eventual commits in fellow Nebraskan Garin Maley and Rapid City (SD) Stevens’ Elias Gillen. With his commitment, Brown became the third upper-Midwest talent to give his pledge to the Red Raiders.

"It was the family, it felt like a big family from coaches, to players to nutrition staff," Brown said. "On the official visit, all the coaches had their wives and their kids there. That just meant so much that they're bought in and their family, it's a whole family atmosphere."

In his recruitment, Brown took two official visits, one to Lubbock and the other to Corvallis to check out the happenings at Oregon State. Brown was hosted on his official visit by Shallowater’s own, Kasen Long, and growing relationships with both head coach Joey McGuire and offensive line coach Clay McGuire had a profound effect on Brown.

"First and foremost it's coach (Joey) McGuire, from the first time I talked to him, I knew this guy is different," Brown said. "He's outgoing, he's funny, he's honest. He's just a straightforward guy that seems like he wants the best for the players and everybody included. More than anything it's the players, Kasen Long hosted me, he's a great guy. Seemed, from what I can tell, he's not high and mighty, he's there to work.

I think the whole team had that feeling of we're here to work. We're here to win and we're here to get better... I'm over the moon, (coach Clay McGuire) is a great guy, he's a good coach. He's gonna mentor me and develop me into an NFL lineman and that's my final goal."

While Brown’s offer list does not boast many of the Power 5 level, it is important to not gloss over the interest he accrued from Kansas State and FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

Both programs have prided themselves for years on being dominant in the trenches. Managing to snag a recruit away can be seen as a positive for Texas Tech.

At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Brown’s frame is easily projectable at the next level. After receiving his offer from the Red Raiders, Brown noted the extra athleticism it takes to play eight man football, something he believes will be to his benefit when he makes the transition to college.

With his decision out of the way, Brown can now focus on completing his senior season with Stanton before arriving in Lubbock.

"I'm gonna come in day one and I'm gonna work," Brown said. "I'm not gonna come in and think 'Oh, I made it to college football,' and take it easy and enjoy the high life. I'm gonna get down to brass tacks and work my butt off and we're gonna win a lot of games as Red Raiders. We're gonna win the Big 12 and the final goal is to win the national championship."