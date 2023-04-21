One of Joey McGuire's first hires as head coach at Texas Tech was bringing in Dave Martin as his Director of Player Development. Martin and McGuire had previously coached together at Cedar Hill, and for the previous 14 seasons prior to coming to Lubbock Martin was the head coach at Jones High School near Oklahoma City.

Martin has strong ties in the state of Oklahoma, which should help Tech recruit the state. One prospect who Tech is early on, and recently offered is Sand Springs (OK) Charles Page offensive lineman Ryley Kester. Kester visited Texas Tech over the weekend where he picked up an offer from the Red Raiders, his second.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Kester this week to recap his visit, early thoughts on Texas Tech and more.

What you need to know...

... Along with his offer from Texas Tech, Kester was also offered by Georgia Tech.

... He is also receiving interest from/plans to camp at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Tulsa and Houston among others this summer.

... Along with being an excellent prospect on the football field, Kester is also a wrestler.

... Kester helped his Sandites to a 7-5 record in 2022.

Unofficial visit in Lubbock: "We got there and coach Lou (Bunning) met me at the door and welcomed me in, which I thought was pretty awesome. Then he took us around, showed us everything. Then we talked to coach (Joey) McGuire for a little bit. Then we watched the practice, and I loved the energy they played with. There was like a fight the very first play which I thought was awesome.

I love the way coach (Stephen) Hamby coaches. He coaches like one of my favorite coaches that I've had, coach (Jason) Medrano. That was my high school coach. I love his energy and how he screams, but also you can tell he loves the players."

Relationship with Dave Martin: "Actually that's who I have the best relationship with. He reached out to me first, gave me his number and we talk at least once or twice a week. He's the one who sent me the invite for the visit. That's who like officially gave me the offer.

He said he liked the meanness I play with. He talked about that a lot."