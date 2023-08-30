As we've reached game week for Texas Tech football, only four days until kickoff in Laramie, the RedRaiderSports.com staff makes their season predictions for the Red Raiders' 2023 record. Texas Tech Schedule: Sept. 2: @ Wyoming Sept. 9: Oregon Sept. 16: Tarleton State Sept. 23: @ West Virginia Sept. 30: Houston Oct. 7: @ Baylor Oct. 14: Kansas State Oct. 21: @ BYU Nov. 2: TCU Nov. 11: @ Kansas Nov. 18: UCF Nov. 24: @ Texas

Justin: 9-3 (7-2) We've heard the hype all offseason long. I think the Red Raiders reach the nine win mark and could very well reach ten with a win over Oregon two weeks from now. The two conference losses I am pinning are Kansas State on Oct. 14 and Texas to close the season. I believe that the Red Raiders are going to go into Waco and Provo to take care of business along with what's likely to be a very important win over TCU on that Thursday night. This would be an excellent season, and would definitely have you in contention for the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington.

Jarrett: 10-2 (7-2) The expectations are lofty but if there was a staff that could taper these expectations and have the team prepare for what is at stake, it is this one right here. In the biggest games last season, Tech was able to show up and handle the pressure, we saw this against Houston, Texas and Oklahoma. I do not want to use these games as a crutch of success but it is very telling of the mental fortitude of these players, most of whom are back. I have, however, only seen the Red Raiders beat Kansas State one time in my time watching Tech. This game being at home swings favor to the Red Raiders but that is one game I will tab as a loss. The month of October is going to be a grind and making the trip to Provo could be a tough one. Depending on how good Texas is to that point of the season could have that game as a coin flip and that’s my thoughts on the second loss that I am figuring into this prediction. I do not see this team losing more than two games, but that second loss is a toss up for me.



Ben: 8-4 (5-4) I have to give a different answer than Justin and Jarrett, right? Consider this prediction out of the "battered Tech fan syndrome" pages. Since I got to Texas Tech as a student in 2013, the best years I've seen are eight win seasons in 2013 and 2022, and both of those eight win years included bowl wins. The 2023 Red Raiders are better than that, no doubt. The talent has been upgraded, the depth has been upgraded, and the coaching staff is elite. But let's break down the schedule. vs Oregon and @ Texas are the two toughest games. Let's give the Red Raiders a split, with a nod to the home game. The four non-Wyoming remaining road games are all tricky, too. West Virginia might not be great on paper, but it's a weird place to play and they have a pretty good home field advantage. Baylor has been a thorn in Tech's side for a few years now. BYU, another tough atmosphere. Kansas are not the same Jayhawks of old, that'll be a battle. For Texas Tech to have a really special season, they need to go at least 3-1 if not 4-0 in those games...for now I have 'em down as a 2-2 split. Finally, both Kansas State and TCU come to Lubbock. Both have owned you home or away in recent years. Both programs just played in the title game. That's another split, which leads us to 8-4. In before the Pink Raider posts.