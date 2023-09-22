Staff Score Predictions: Red Raiders start off Big 12 play 1-0?
Texas Tech will hit the road this week for its Big 12 opener against West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 6.5-road favorites but the Mountaineers are coming off an emotional win in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.
The matchup will be televised on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. The RedRaiderSports.com staff will give out their predictions for Saturday afternoon’s game.
JARRETT: Texas Tech 27, West Virginia 17
Sorry, Neal Brown, I do not believe it will be the year that West Virginia conquers Tech. The Mountaineers love to run the ball, and in years past that would have been a major issue for the Red Raiders but this defense has had success against the run, so far.
Playing in Morgantown is no joke but there are several key players on this Tech team that won there in 2019 and 2021. If the Red Raiders get the tempo offense going I could see them scoring more points, but I think West Virginia tries to make this a grind-it-out game.
Tech covers here.
JUSTIN: Texas Tech 24, West Virginia 10
This game will be extremely low scoring, in my opinion. If Tech is able to do what they want and make Nicco Marchiol, or Garrett Greene, throw the football, the Tech defense will have an excellent day.
Tech has the opportunity to prove me completely wrong as the Mountaineer secondary is lacking, probably the worst unit in power-conference football. 300-yards in the air, please.
BEN: Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 24
I hate providing the good folks of RRS with the ultimate @staff jinx, but here we are.
Texas Tech should win this game but life hasn't come easy on the road. As long as the Red Raiders take care of the football things should go fine, but can they do that?
Offensively West Virginia is clearly one of the weaker teams in the conference, especially if Garrett Greene cannot go. Tech has also owned this series in the last four matchups.
Tech by a touchdown.