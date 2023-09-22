Texas Tech will hit the road this week for its Big 12 opener against West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 6.5-road favorites but the Mountaineers are coming off an emotional win in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. The matchup will be televised on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. The RedRaiderSports.com staff will give out their predictions for Saturday afternoon’s game.

JARRETT: Texas Tech 27, West Virginia 17 Sorry, Neal Brown, I do not believe it will be the year that West Virginia conquers Tech. The Mountaineers love to run the ball, and in years past that would have been a major issue for the Red Raiders but this defense has had success against the run, so far. Playing in Morgantown is no joke but there are several key players on this Tech team that won there in 2019 and 2021. If the Red Raiders get the tempo offense going I could see them scoring more points, but I think West Virginia tries to make this a grind-it-out game. Tech covers here.

JUSTIN: Texas Tech 24, West Virginia 10 This game will be extremely low scoring, in my opinion. If Tech is able to do what they want and make Nicco Marchiol, or Garrett Greene, throw the football, the Tech defense will have an excellent day. Tech has the opportunity to prove me completely wrong as the Mountaineer secondary is lacking, probably the worst unit in power-conference football. 300-yards in the air, please.