It’s that time again. Texas Tech is approaching its season opener, hosting Abilene Christian in what will become one of the most momentous games in Red Raider history.

With this in mind, the RedRaiderSports.com staff will now give their score predictions for Saturday’s affair, as well as their season record prediction for Tech this season. Let’s dive in.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 45, Abilene Christian 14

The Red Raiders are going to be amped up heading into the game Saturday and for good reason. The opening of the new South Endzone, the debut of the adidas jerseys and truthfully just a much different feel to this team overall.

There is truly no reason why Tech should not dominate this game. The intrigue behind the opponent should not be enough to overpower the sheer talent differential between the two squads.

For the season, I talked about this on The Matador Report but 8-4 should be the expectation around here now in year three under Joey McGuire. The schedule is so heavily in the Red Raiders’ favor that anything short of that 8-4 mark if you’re relatively healthy will be a disappointment.

For the Debbie Downers who have been so battered by past years that their vision is clouded in pessimism, it is time to step out of the shadows and into the optimistic light.

Justin - Texas Tech 56, Abilene Christian 20

This should not be a contest but rather a celebration for Texas Tech with the start of the adidas era at the newly renovated Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders have the chance to get out on the right foot, hopefully setting up a strong September with a favorable schedule after the Washington State trip.

Excited to see how Tech handles the challenges thrown at them this week, a very solid receiving corps in an air raid offense alongside a somewhat challenging defense, but this is an FCS team and I bet it will be handled as such. 50 burger.

Ben - Texas Tech 48, Abilene Christian 13

Any time you open with an FCS opponent you want to see a dominant win and that’s exactly what will happen Saturday night.

Behren Morton looks to quiet any doubts about his health as he throws for 300+ yards and 4 scores, including one to 5-star freshman Micah Hudson. The defense also plays well, only allowing 1 touchdown drive in the game.

Despite the blowout win, I don’t know if you can take too much away from an FCS game. Week 2 in Pullman will tell you a lot about the 2024 Red Raiders. For the season I could see anywhere between 7-9 regular season wins.