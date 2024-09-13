Another week, another game for Texas Tech in 2024. The Red Raiders return home to start a three-game homestand that will see the beginning of Big 12 Conference play next weekend, but first the North Texas Mean Green make the trip to Lubbock for the first time since 2001. Texas Tech is looking to get back on track after a loss to Washington State in Pullman, but will they? The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting this weekend's matchup.

Ben - Texas Tech 41, North Texas 30

Texas Tech has played about as disappointing of a two game stretch as possible to start the year. It's hard to predict which Red Raider team shows up given Saturday. Tech's offense has been better at home than on the road in the last few years, and being back in Lubbock comes at a great time for that side of the ball after the disaster in Pullman last week. Tahj Brooks being back is welcome news, as well. UNT will put up points, but so should Texas Tech. Tech finds a way to defend home field, though it's closer than what fans want.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 33, North Texas 30

Based on the first two weeks' showings from both sides, it would be foolish to walk into this game and not expect North Texas to be a fairly salty proposition for this Texas Tech team. The Mean Green are hungry. How hungry are the Red Raiders? Being quite honest, I don't think I've seen that fire from Tech so far. Now, the same way I've been skeptical of the Red Raiders on the road is counteracted by how surefire I feel of them at home. I fully expect Tech to at least find a way to win this one, but it'll be close. Closer than some might want to admit.

Justin - Texas Tech 31, North Texas 28