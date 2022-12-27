Texas Tech and Ole Miss are set to clash in Houston at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a look at the matchup and who they believe will come out on top. Vegas Odds: Ole Miss (-3.5) v.s. Texas Tech; O/U: 71.

Ben Golan: Bowl games are usually a battle of who wants it more, and I think the Red Raiders are more motivated than Ole Miss to be playing this week. It wasn’t that long ago that Ole Miss was ranked in the top 10 and had dreams of playing for a championship, they had a terrible close to the regular season capped by losing to their biggest rival Mississippi State. That said, the Rebels are still the more talented team on paper, and it’ll take a very good game by Texas Tech - winning the turnover battle, etc - if they want to come out on top. Two things I have no doubt on is that there will be about a million plays run by both teams tomorrow night and that Joey McGuire will have this team ready to play in front of what should be a Red Raider friendly crowd in Houston. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 39, Ole Miss 36

Brandon Soliz: Give me the Red Raiders here. I think Ben hit the nail on the head when it comes to who will be more motivated. Texas Tech finished the regular season strong by taking down Oklahoma. The signing class is one of the best to sign at Tech and everything is just rolling for Red Raider football. Ole Miss, to me, will have to find that motivation to grab a bowl game that they probably weren’t really circling on their calendar after their start. Score prediction: Texas Tech 34, Ole Miss 24