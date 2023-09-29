Another weekend has arrived, this one sees Texas Tech (1-3 (0-1)) return home to face Houston (2-2 (0-1)) after a frustrating loss in Morgantown where the Red Raiders lost their starting quarterback for 6-8 weeks with a broken fibula. The Red Raiders are 8.5-point favorites over the Cougars as former Red Raider quarterback Donovan Smith returns to face Behren Morton-led Texas Tech. Will the Red Raiders turn the tide? The RedRaiderSports.com staff gives their assessment.

Justin: Texas Tech 17, Houston 14 I would be surprised if this game is going to be high-scoring as I am very skeptical of both offenses in this matchup. I give the Red Raiders the slight edge due to how their defense has played to this point in the season and I have them finding their first win over an FBS opponent this season on Saturday.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 28, Houston 27 I'm curious as to why the spread for this game is so favorable for Tech, perhaps someone of expertise would be willing to share their take. I also, am skeptical of the offenses in this game but I think it will be another one that comes down to the wire. Donovan Smith is going to be fired up and Dana Holgorsen will be emotional and they're not going to lay an egg here. However, I still think Tech is the better team and that will reflect in the final score.

Ben: Texas Tech 23, Houston 17 Trying to predict what this program does on a week to week basis is a futile exercise. Surely the Red Raiders won't lose the most winnable game left on the schedule? Being back home gives Tech the boost they need to secure win No. 2 of the season. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson picks off a Donovan Smith pass with under a minute left to ice it.