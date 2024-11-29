Staff Predictions: Will Tech close out 2024 campaign on high note vs. WVU?

Texas Tech's 2024 regular season comes to a close Saturday morning in Lubbock when the Red Raiders host West Virginia at 11 a.m. Tech comes into the game with the opportunity to win an eighth regular season game for the first time since 2009, while having left plenty on the table earlier this season. Will the Red Raiders be able to topple the Mountaineers to send off the seniors and snap a two-game home losing streak? The RedRaiderSports.com staff gives their predictions for this weekend's affair.

Advertisement

RIVALS BLACK FRIDAY SALE *Get 75% off a new annual subscription to RedRaiderSports.com with code RIVALS24!*

Ben Golan: Texas Tech 32, West Virginia 27

Even though Texas Tech has a 3% chance of making the Big 12 Championship game with a win and a host of other results going their way, this game is mostly about finishing the season strong and finishing with 8 regular season wins, something that hasn’t been done in Lubbock since 2009. Games with these two always seem close and a play or two from going the other way. Both sides will be motivated, as rumors swirl around Neal Brown’s future in Morgantown. Senior Day is supposed to be fun, so look for a gadget play or two as well. I’ll call a tackle eligible Caleb Rogers game winning touchdown reception because why not? Tech by a score at home.

Jarrett Ramirez: Texas Tech 27, West Virginia 21

It will certainly be an emotional day for all involved tomorrow, and it’s hard to imagine Tech doesn’t come out with a fire lit under it with a *slight* chance at a trip to Arlington. It’s a home game but the Red Raiders will have to manufacture their own energy, and that will start on the offensive side of the ball. Given the roll that unit went on a week ago, you’d hope that might continue Saturday. Garrett Greene being a more than capable runner gives me some pause, but if Tech can maintain or at least slow down Donaldson and White, it’s a fair game.

Justin Apodaca: Texas Tech 24, West Virginia 17