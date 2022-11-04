The Red Raiders are set for a Big Noon kickoff against No. 7 TCU on Saturday. As we all know the Horned Frogs are undefeated and have the best resume left on the schedule. Tech is coming off a trouncing from Baylor last weekend while the Horned Frogs are flying high of their win over West Virginia. The Frogs will continue to need to prove themselves to the committee, while the Red Raiders are looking to spoil their perfect season. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at this weekend's matchup, one where the Horned Frogs are favored by eight points in front of what's likely to be a somewhat split Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Ben Golan: TCU appears to be good and will try to run up the score after getting disrespected by the College Football Playoff committee this week. Texas Tech is still figuring some things out after getting housed last weekend. That said, this matchup isn’t at bad as it appears on paper. The Red Raiders should be able to hold their own almost across the board. TCU’s defense ain’t great. Plays will be there to be made and with a break or two things could fall Tech’s way. But TCU has a lot more to play for, they’re at home, and last I checked they still have Max Duggan on the roster, who always looks like a Heisman contender in this matchup even when he was an average quarterback. Score prediction: TCU 46, Texas Tech 31

Brandon Soliz: TCU is good, but in my eyes they're not College Football Playoff bound at all. However, they're better on the field than Texas Tech and are playing with a sky-high confidence. Texas Tech needs the version of itself that we saw against West Virginia and quite frankly Oklahoma State. Which Behren Morton will show up? Hopefully one wanting to bounce back big. I think you need to establish the run early especially if the weather isn't in your favor and as I write this I huddled down in my hotel room after driving through plenty of downpours on the way. It's cleared up right now but that could be a big factor. But, I'll stick to the better team this round and it goes to the Horned Frogs of TCU. Score Prediction: TCU 45, Texas Tech 34

Justin Apodaca: The Red Raiders have quite the task ahead of them this weekend. It kind of feels like they are reeling after the wheels falling off against Baylor, but I have some reason for optimism. The Frogs defense this season have been quite turnover reliant and has been challenged in the secondary all season. The Tech offense has the chance to put up some points this weekend, but there has to be a complete 180 from the slew of turnovers against the Bears. As I mentioned earlier, Tim DeRuyter has a hell of a task ahead with a ton of talent on the TCU offense on the forefront, but the Tech defense has played pretty solid this season. I am really excited to see Rayshad Williams & Malik Dunlap go at it with Quentin Johnston all morning on Saturday. That being said, the outcome I layed out is likely one of very low probability and the Red Raiders will need a lot to go right this weekend to play spoiler on what's supposed to be an ugly day weather wise in Ft. Worth. Score Prediction: TCU 41, Texas Tech 33.



Trevor Cobern: How will the Red Raiders respond after a disappointing loss at home to Baylor? A matchup on the road against the 7th-ranked (and undefeated) team in the country is never an easy task. The Horned Frogs' offense is prolific and Texas Tech will have to play a great game defensively to have a shot at winning. Despite being on the road, DFW has an abundance of Red Raiders fans and they usually show up well in Amon G. Carter Stadium. I think that it will be a shootout and the Red Raiders will pull out the victory on a last-second field goal. Call me crazy. Call me a lunatic. I have a feeling about this one; a tingling in my stomach. A storm is brewing, ladies and gentlemen. No, I'm not talking about a rainstorm. A Behren Morton storm is going to take over Fort Worth tomorrow morning. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 44, TCU 41

