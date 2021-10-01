Staff Predictions: West Virginia

The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue Big 12 Conference play with a trip to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here's how the staff at RedRaiderSports.com sees things going on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Golan

This game might be the do-or-die of Tech's season. That might be unfair, because this is a tough game on the road, but Matt Wells' program is at a crucial point following last weeks embarrassing performance in Austin. Wells has gone 2-0 vs West Virginia as Texas Tech head coach, the only Big 12 program he's undefeated against. Could he make it three in a row? I think WVU's defense is too good, Tech is playing injured, and we see more of the same for the Red Raider football program. Score: West Virginia 34, Texas Tech 23

Billy Watson

I just think West Virginia’s defense has really proven itself early on. Although the Mountaineers’ offense has struggled at times, their defense has bailed them out like against Virginia Tech. I’d love Henry Colombi to go off in his first game back as a starter. Heck, he was top 5 in PFF’s top quarterback’s last week. If he can ride out this Weat Virginia defense, I think Tech has a chance. It’s also tough to play in Morgantown though. Score: West Virginia 34, Texas Tech 27

Taylor Beadles

I have no idea what kind of Tech team will show up in Morgantown Saturday, but neither does anyone else. And I guess that’s really the problem with this whole thing. I wouldn’t be shocked if this score is flipped, but it wouldn’t be a smart bet based on track record. I think this comes down to the big play, can Tech do to WVU what it’s done to everyone else while limiting mistakes? I’m skeptical. Score: West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 24

Kolt Rogers

I don’t know what to think about this game. I am not impressed with West Virginia’s offense at all. I think Henry Columbi looked great last week in relief of Tyler Shough. This will be a tough test though as the West Virginia defense is one of the best in the conference and has a great defensive front 7. Will Tech be able to overcome all their injuries to win their first true road game of the season? This will be a close game into the fourth but West Virginia pulls away late to send the Red Raiders into 0-2 in conference play. Score: West Virginia 34, Texas Tech 23

Mark Moore

Can Texas Tech’s defense stop the West Virginia running game? Almost everything outside of that feels irrelevant at the moment. The Longhorn running backs amassing 336 yards rushing (6.5 ypc) and four touchdowns on the Red Raiders is not a great sign for a defense that’s getting ready to face another All-Big 12 running back for the second week in a row. Leddie Brown received First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 while Bijan Robinson (Texas) finished with honorable mention honors. That gives you a little idea of the caliber of running back we’ll be facing again this weekend. Jarret Doege is solid, but he isn’t the type of quarterback that’s going to beat you single handedly through the air so establishing Brown and getting the running game going will be an obvious method of attack from Neil Brown and the Mountaineers. Especially after they watch the Red Raider defensive tape from last weekend. Whatever the Tech defensive coaching staff feels like they must do to put themselves in a better position to be successful against the run; I hope they’re open to the idea. If the Red Raider defense can have a return to normalcy and hold the West Virginia running game to numbers that somewhat resemble their season average, then Texas Tech will have a great chance this game. If not, and the Mountaineers are able to run rampant, then it could be another Saturday evening with a bad taste in your mouth for Red Raider Nation. Score: West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 27

Randy Rosetta

Steady improvement is the goal of every football team, but when you get knocked on your backside, there sometimes is a sense of urgency to scramble back to square one and accelerate the process from there. A 35-point loss can cause that, but the better approach for Texas Tech this week at West Virginia might be take a deep breath instead of looking for a panic button. Last week was ugly in so many ways and exacerbated by the loss of seniors captains Marquis Waters and Tyler Shough to injury. So, yes, improvement is on top of the Red Raiders’ to-do list in Morgantown. That doesn’t necessarily mean wholesale change is needed, though. Instead, tightening some loose ends and relying more on fundamentals – mixed with a healthy dose of mad – would be a perfect recipe to start with. Look for Tech to be much more engaged and intense from kickoff to final gun, which will manifest itself n crisper offensive execution, surer tackling on defense and better sideline-to-field communication. The Mountaineers also figure to take the field with major motivation after a close-call loss at Oklahoma last week and a strong push to protect their home field. The Red Raiders will play much better, but WVU has the edge at home. Score: West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 24

Brandon Soliz