As we all know, the Red Raiders are in Manhattan to take on Kansas State, a matchup that the Wildcats have won the last 10 of 11. Both teams are coming off the heels of big wins last week and are both 3-1 with a non-conference loss. The Red Raiders are playing in their fourth straight game against a ranked opponent, having gone 2-1 in such contests this season. The RedRaiderSports.com staff predicts how Tech will handle another great opportunity to go 1-0 this week. Vegas Odds: Kansas State (-8) Over/Under: 57.5

Ben Golan: This is a really tough road game against a team who is riding high with the best win of the college football season thus far. K-State is always a tough place to play, they don’t beat themselves at all. They’ve scored on defense or special teams in 13 of the last 15 matchups in this series. Tech covers the spread (8 is way too high) but I see the home team eeking by. Score prediction: Kansas State 27, Texas Tech 24

Brandon Soliz: This Kansas State team can be brutal as we saw against Oklahoma. However, I'm just not a big Adrian Martinez guy. I think Donovan Smith matches up with him well. If Tyler Shough were healthy then Texas Tech would have the big upper hand at the position. Deuce Vaughn is a playmaker. Bijan Robinson is also a playmaker and we saw (despite one 40-yard rush) the Red Raider defense contain him. I think the Texas Tech defense is going to contain the Wildcat rushing attack. I think that gives you the advantage in the game. If the offense can go down, be aggressive and take time off the clock while also finishing with points then I like the Red Raiders' chances on Saturday morning. Also, I love this game even more because it won't be cold in Manhattan which has hurt Texas Tech in the past. Score prediction: Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 24

Justin Apodaca: As I mentioned earlier in the week, this game is going to come down to what version of each quarterback shows up on Saturday. We all know about the ups and downs of Donovan Smith, who looked great last week against Texas, but it is nearly the same story with the experienced quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Both defenses have been great this season and just based on Martinez's track record of turning the ball over, I believe the Red Raiders will be able to create one, if not two turnovers which will be key. I expect that the Red Raiders will be able to contain Deuce Vaughn, but if Dimitri Moore is in fact out, it will be a tougher burden to carry. Both offenses have had their struggles, so with that being said I think we will see a lower scoring game on Saturday. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 24, Kansas State 17.

Trevor Cobern: Both the Red Raiders and the Wildcats are riding high after two incredible wins last weekend and this game will come down to which team can avoid the post-big-win hangover. A sold-out environment is never an easy place to play in, and Texas Tech will need to have one of its best games of the season again to pull out a victory. Donovan Smith looks to take advantage of an average Kansas State pass defense, but the Red Raiders as a whole will need to step up big time and avoid some of the same mistakes that cost them the game against NC State on the road in week three. We've seen that the Wildcats are susceptible to disappointing losses at home (Tulane) and despite the Vegas odds, I'm picking Texas Tech to win here. Martinez's arm doesn't scare me all that much and I think the Red Raiders' front seven is able to force Martinez into difficult throws and contain Vaughn well. The Red Raiders pick up their third-ranked win and move to 2-0 in conference play. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 27, Kansas State 21.

Chase Champlin: The Red Raiders going into Manhattan will be a challenging test after such a huge win at home vs. Texas last Saturday. The atmosphere should be good and the Wildcats are feeling like a million bucks after taking down Oklahoma last week so the Texas Tech is going to have to give it their all. The Texas Tech defense will have to play hard and consistent in order to win and will have to stop running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez who rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns and threw for an additional 243 yards last week at Oklahoma. The Wildcats lead this series 13-9 and beat Texas Tech in Lubbock last year 25-24 but I except this pattern to continue as Kansas State always seems to get the Red Raiders, especially with playing there. Score Prediction: Kansas State 24, Texas Tech 21.



