The members of the RedRaiderSports staff bring you each of their takes on Texas Tech's week two game against UTEP. Here's how Aaron Dickens, Matt Clare, Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Billy Watson, and Bill Hipple see Saturday playing out.

Dickens: Texas Tech 56, UTEP 10

This is pretty simple, really. UTEP is arguably worse than the Montana State squad that the Red Raiders handled pretty easily last weekend. The Miners have very little juice on offense and even fewer playmakers on defense. This game is going to come down to how focused and interested this Texas Tech team is on Saturday. If Matt Wells has his players dialed in, this should be over by halftime.

Clare: Texas Tech 51, UTEP 13

The team did not really show any week one struggles last weekend against Montana State, and I'm not expecting any inside of the Jones for a night game. The offense continues to roll and the defense gets two turnovers with the crowd noise assist. The Red Raiders will look to "tap out" the Miners by the 3rd quarter, but not after UTEP finds a way into the endzone once this weekend.



Soliz: Texas Tech 49, UTEP 7

This will be an easy one for the Red Raiders. A team with a combined two wins in the past three seasons.. yeah, Texas Tech takes this in a cakewalk. I want to see more out of the outside receivers in this one. Let's see the deep ball and how it works in Yost's offense. Defensively, you want to eliminate the deep pass we saw a week ago and they do that by mental focus. I don't see the Miners getting much on the ground in this one.

Golan: Texas Tech 59, UTEP 6

Simply stated, UTEP was one of the worst if not the worst FBS team in the country last season. Their two point win in week one vs FCS Houston Baptist doesn't move the needle for me. Texas Tech will do whatever they want in this game on both sides of the ball. Texas Tech is 34.5 point favorites, and the Red Raiders will cover and then some.

Rogers: Texas Tech 59, UTEP 13

UTEP might be the worst opponent Tech faces all year. They were a couple of missed field goals and an extra point away from losing at home to Houston Baptist a week ago. I expect this game to be very similar to last week for the Red Raiders. Tech will be very basic on offense and rotate guys in on both sides of the ball. Alan Bowman accounts for 4 touchdowns and this game is never really in question.

Watson: Texas Tech 54, UTEP 10

The Tech offense will find a groove once again. I’m expecting Bowman to go off again for 400+ yards passing, 3 total TDs. The backs will have another great game on the ground as well. Also, Tech will avoid that scoreless period of time from last game and score more. UTEP will find a groove too, lot of talk about running two QBs. Tech defense will need to find a way to exploit that and quickly or else the Miners may get in the end zone more often that predicted.

Hipple: Texas Tech 59, UTEP 6