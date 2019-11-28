Members of the RedRaiderSports staff break down how they see the final game of Matt Wells' first year as Texas Tech head coach playing out. The Red Raiders kickoff against the Texas Longhorns on Friday morning.

Soliz: Texas Tech 34, Texas 27

Scratch this one up as a win for the Red Raiders. The Longhorns are more than beatable and I like Texas Tech's chances based off of recent history. The away team has won each of the last five meetings between the two teams. I believe Jett Duffey will produce like he has been a majority of the season. The Texas defense is expected to return some guys from the injured list, but that also comes with rust. A good chunk of the corners for Texas have been banged up. With a strong running game by SaRodorick Thompson that takes its toll in short bursts countered by a strong passing attack then I see the Red Raiders pulling this one off.

Watson: Texas Tech 45 Texas 34

I think the Red Raiders will keep the streak alive and take down the Longhorns, despite what Vegas has predicated. I expect this to be Jett Duffey’s best outing of the season, perhaps his career, and he has to start off with a score on the opening drive. I’d expect Coach Wells to be very aggressive offensively as well, like the West Virginia game aggressive. I expect Jordyn Brooks to go off as well. Last game as a Red Raider, league bound with a finishing touch. Get some momentum going into the offseason and keep collecting the buy-in.

Golan: Texas 38, Texas Tech 35

Texas was picked to finish 2nd in the Big 12 preseason poll and today they sit at 6-5 and Tom Herman is on the hot seat. Texas Tech was hopeful to make a bowl in year one under Matt Wells, but four highly competitive losses by three points or fewer – l have ended those hopes. This is a game where both teams are playing for pride. Tech will fight, as they have all season, but a bounce here and a bad call there will do them in again on the road.

Rogers: Texas 34, Texas Tech 23