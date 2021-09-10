Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs. SFA

Brandon Soliz

Let's roll at the Jones. The Red Raiders come out and stall on their first drive but it's over for SFA from there as the Texas Tech defense doesn't miss a beat. I think Tyler Shough and the offense begin to click on their second possession with flashes of greatness from the running backs throughout. Gimme Texas Tech by a big margin... Texas Tech 55, SFA 6



Ben Golan

This is an FCS opponent and Texas Tech is a much improved team from last year. SFA doesn't have the players on either side of the ball to keep up with the Red Raiders. I expect to see Tech come out strong early, put the 'Jacks away by halftime, and let the 3rd and 4th stringers play most of the second half. Texas Tech 59, SFA 3

Billy Watson

This should be an easy one under the lights. The Red Raiders have shown what they are capable of and should dominate Stephen F. Austin. It should be one of the deals where we see two or three quarterbacks, and that should be fun. Texas Tech should keep it rolling especially after last week’s thrilling season-opening win. Texas Tech 62, SFA 10

Randy Rosetta

Expecting an emotional letdown against Stephen F. Austin after the comeback win against Houston, are you? Don’t count on it for a couple of reasons. 1) Third-year coach Matt Wells and his coaches likely reminded the older and seemingly more mature Red Raiders of how they had to slog past Houston Baptist a year ago in the season opener. 2) Wells himself has coached teams on the other side of games like this – leading Utah State against Utah and BYU several times during his tenure in Logan and with some success. So he knows just how meaningful walking into Jones AT&T Stadium is to the FCS Lumberjacks. Instead of a trap game, expect this to be a building block performance for Texas Tech, especially on offense. The Red Raiders were effective but not dominant against Houston in the opener and didn’t have to rack up huge numbers because the defense took immediate strides. This week, though, Tyler Shough and Co. find a rhythm early and click similarly to earlier meetings vs. SFA. Texas Tech 56, SFA 14

Taylor Beadles

If this is even remotely close, all the good will that was built with the UH win will be lost. I'm expecting a blowout, but we also saw Oklahoma State and Iowa State struggle with FCS opponents last week, so nothing is a foregone conclusion. What gives me hope for a fun, dominating, curb-stomping is the ability to run the ball, consistent quarterback play, and a suffocating defense. I think there is a party at The Jones Saturday, and we get some of those young guys some run.... Texas Tech 59, SFA 7

Kolt Rogers

Texas Tech only ran around 50 plays against Houston a week ago. I expect to see a little bit more variety on offense and for Sonny Cumbie to get some more guys involved. This should be a blowout but I am sure Coach Carthel will have SFA ready to play. I think we will get to see plenty of young guys get some action and this game and the offense continues to hit their stride as they get closer to Big 12 play. Texas Tech 59, SFA 17

