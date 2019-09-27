The members of the RedRaiderSports staff bring you each of their takes on Texas Tech’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma. Here’s how Aaron Dickens, Matt Clare, Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Bill Hipple and Billy Watson see Saturday playing out.

Dickens: Oklahoma 38, Texas Tech 17

I think both teams will struggle, relatively speaking, to score on Saturday. Texas Tech's offensive issues, namely the loss of its starting quarterback, are well-documented. It's not going to surprise me if the Red Raiders struggle to crack 20 in Norman. It's also not going to surprise me to see Oklahoma fall short of it's normal high offensive standards, as Keith Patterson's defense is easily the best group that Jalen Hurts and Co. will have faced up to this point in the season.

Clare: Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 27

The Sooners offense is yet again a loaded unit scoring a ton of points this season. Oklahoma is averaging over 55 points per game through the first three games, and while the Tech defense has looked improved, it's hard to imagine how they come up with enough stops tomorrow.

Interested to see how Coach Yost and the Texas Tech offense respond to last week's performance, now without Bowman and no defined answer at the backup quarterback spot.



Soliz: Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 31

The Red Raiders open up conference play with the biggest test of the season and possibly the best QB they’ll see, too - Jalen Hurts. I think the Sooner passing attack will take a step back this week facing a skilled, veteran secondary but I think they’ll run the ball aggressively to wear down the Texas Tech interior. I don’t think the Jett Duffey-Jackson Tyner gameplan will gel right from the start but expect them to gain valuable experience and move forward.

Golan: Oklahoma 56, Texas Tech 27

Oklahoma’s offense might be the best in the country for the third year in a row and while Tech’s defense has played better in 2019 I don’t see them being at that level yet. Tech’s offense does play better than it did in Tucson but it’s not enough in a Sooners win.

Rogers: Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 17

I really think Tech will play better on defense than the score indicates. However, I think the offense will stall on a lot of drives and force the defense to be on the field for more possessions. I really expect Tech to try to run the ball and play ball control to keep the OU offense off the field. Lamb/Rambo will be a handful to try and cover, and although he hasn’t been involved much to begin the season, I expect Grant Calcaterra to see more targets this week. A game that is closer than most expect at halftime, sees OU pull away in the second half.

Watson: Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 24,

The No. 6 team in the country will display why they are ranked so high. I still think Tech’s defense will have a decent game, but offensively, the Red Raiders won’t find their juice until a couple of possessions into the game. The first quarter will likely be dominated by Oklahoma, 21-7 or something like that. Duffey and Tyner are going to get valuable Big 12 experience from this game. Call me crazy, but if the defense gets enough stops and racks up a few takeaways, this game might turn out to be like Arizona again.

Hipple: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 17