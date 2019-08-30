The members of the RedRaiderSports staff bring you each of their takes on Texas tech's season opener against Montana State. Here's how Aaron Dickens, Matt Clare, Brandon Soliz. Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers and Billy Watson see Saturday playing out.

Dickens: Texas Tech 42, Montana State 16

Why: Count me as a believer in this Texas Tech defense. If the Red Raiders can stay healthy on that side of the ball, I think they will post the best season by a Texas Tech defense in a decade. That will be the difference early in this game, as the Red Raider offense gets its feet under it.

Clare: Texas Tech 41, Montana State 24

Why: I'm hesitant in a week one game to say the Texas Tech defense will completely shut down the opponent, but we will learn a lot about the new look Tech defense this weekend and they could prove me completely wrong. The offense should be able to quickly score on Montana State, looking at five (5) touchdowns and two (2) field goals for the Red Raider offense tomorrow.



Soliz: Texas Tech 55, Montana State 17

Why: The Red Raiders will come in swinging on offense and execute on the first drive with a touchdown. I believe we'll see a lot out of your running backs, specifically Ta'Zhawn Henry. I think Texas Tech's defense will lights out through three quarters. If Wells pulls some of his main guys and get some other experience then I can see some points allowed by the thinness behind groups like linebacker. I'll say Alan Bowman throws at least four touchdowns with at least one to TJ Vasher and Erik Ezukanma. Watch out for a guy like Eli Howard to step in and get some sacks on defense. Adrian Frye could grab an interception but I see him with a couple of pass deflections at safety. To add a cherry, I think Wells will settle for a couple of field goals to see where that part of this team is after one game.

Golan: Texas Tech 52, Montana State 13

Why: Head coach Matt Wells wants to make a statement and Tech comes out on fire, getting up big on the Bobcats before cruising the rest of the way. I predict Tech will throw for over 400 yards and run for over 200 as well in a complete team win. What I'm most looking for is watching this new aggressive defense and the kind of pressure they manage to put on MSU's freshman quarterback.

Rogers: Texas Tech 48, Montana State 17

Why: Tech will look a little rusty right out of the gate, but I expect them to settle in and put Montana State away. We will get to see a lot of new players get some game action, as I expect most of the starters to be pulled by the fourth. Tech will look more balanced on offense under David Yost and Alan Bowman will pick right up from a solid freshman campaign. Tech will force at least two turnovers, and Henry and Shyne combine for over 150 yards on the ground.

Watson: Texas Tech 56 Montana St. 17