The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's upcoming home contest against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here's how they see Saturday playing out.

Soliz: Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 24

Kansas State’s offense leads the Big 12 in time of possession. A slow start for the Red Raider offense and we’ll see the same trend continue another week where they’re clawing back for the lead. Texas Tech needs to finish in the end zone on every possession. With Texas Tech closing in, the Wildcats will run the clock and keep the chains moving to escape Lubbock with a win.

Rogers: Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 30

Backs to the wall on Senior Night, Texas Tech will come out swinging. Kansas State has looked very suspect in the secondary these past few weeks and I expect Texas Tech to exploit the Wildcats there. Jett Duffey accounts for three touchdowns through the air and Tech holds on late to set up a do-or-die game in Austin next week.

Watson: Kansas State 34, Texas Tech 33

Although I’d like to see the Red Raiders win on senior day, I like the Wildcats in this one UNLESS Tech can close out the game. I expect Duffey to have a stellar night. I’d say 3 TDs for him including one on the ground. It’ll be a close one, and, like I said, it’ll have to be Saturday night for Tech to officially close out a game, or else this one goes to Kansas State.

Golan: Texas Tech 38, Kansas State 34