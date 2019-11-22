Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State
The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's upcoming home contest against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Here's how they see Saturday playing out.
Soliz: Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 24
Kansas State’s offense leads the Big 12 in time of possession. A slow start for the Red Raider offense and we’ll see the same trend continue another week where they’re clawing back for the lead. Texas Tech needs to finish in the end zone on every possession.
With Texas Tech closing in, the Wildcats will run the clock and keep the chains moving to escape Lubbock with a win.
Rogers: Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 30
Backs to the wall on Senior Night, Texas Tech will come out swinging. Kansas State has looked very suspect in the secondary these past few weeks and I expect Texas Tech to exploit the Wildcats there.
Jett Duffey accounts for three touchdowns through the air and Tech holds on late to set up a do-or-die game in Austin next week.
Watson: Kansas State 34, Texas Tech 33
Although I’d like to see the Red Raiders win on senior day, I like the Wildcats in this one UNLESS Tech can close out the game.
I expect Duffey to have a stellar night. I’d say 3 TDs for him including one on the ground. It’ll be a close one, and, like I said, it’ll have to be Saturday night for Tech to officially close out a game, or else this one goes to Kansas State.
Golan: Texas Tech 38, Kansas State 34
Eventually Tech has to win one of these close ones right?
With their backs against the wall I see Tech coming out and being very aggressive on both sides of the ball, going for it on 4th downs and loading the box to try and stop K-State’s running game.
At the end of the day I like what Jett Duffey has done since taking over at quarterback and I like Tech’s skill position players to make the plays necessary to pull out the win on Senior Day.